Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

By Armon Sadler
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms.

“Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space.

“It’ll be hard for a ni**a to feel bad after a loss up in here. I’m telling you that right now.” The 55-year-old head coach was amused by the “ A Milli ” rapper’s reaction, writing “This is @liltunechi reaction to seeing the locker room for the first time” with laughing emojis in his post’s caption.

Sanders was likely refreshed by Wayne’s support, as his decision to leave Jackson State University in December 2022 after just two years drew the ire of many over the internet. Coach Prime led the HBCU football team to two consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances and their first undefeated regular season in the program’s history, but was labeled a “sellout” or liar for not sticking with Jackson State for the contractually agreed upon four years . Still, in just two years, he brought in a lot of national attention and contributed money out of pocket.

As for Lil Wayne, it is an exciting time for both him and his fans, as the Grammy winner is preparing to hit the road. The Welcome To Tha Carter tour is set to hit 28 cities, kicking off in Minneapolis on March 4 and closing up shop in Los Angeles on May 13 with intermittent stops in Toronto, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Houston, and more.

