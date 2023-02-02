ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl champion running back dies

By Michael Reiner
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsAq1_0kaZBJA600

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A running back who won two Super Bowl titles with the Pittsburgh Steelers has died.

The team announced Wednesday that Sidney Thornton has died. He was 68 years old.

Highway Patrol identifies man found dead on I-80

Thornton was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He was a member of two Super Bowl champion teams in 1979 and 1980.

Thornton played his entire six-year career with the Steelers. He finished with 1,512 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 515 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

Thornton was named to Northwestern State’s N-Club Hall of Fame in 1986, meaning that he was one of the top athletes in their football program.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy