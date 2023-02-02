Read full article on original website
Eagles Super Bowl Hero Nick Foles Has Advice for Jalen Hurts
The last Philadelphia quarterback to win a Super Bowl knows what Hurts is going through.
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles
Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
rollingout.com
Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)
Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
See Inside KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ritzy Kansas City Condo
It's good to be Patrick Mahomes these days (or any day for that matter). He's the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and the likely NFL MVP. He's also headed to the big game yet again. This good life has led to Patrick owning some incredible real estate and there are pics of a condo that's his.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
2 Super Bowl athletes charged with crimes before big game
Two athletes affiliated with both teams of Super Bowl LVII now face legal trouble days before the big game. Philadelphia Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon are both in hot water, according to recent reports. On Feb. 1, Sills was indicted on rape...
Former Steeler Antonio Brown blames James Harrison for giving him CTE
Just when we think the saga of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown cannot get more bizarre, he tops it. This time it came in the form of an Instagram Live video. Brown said in the video that former teammate James Harrison gave Brown a big hit with what...
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jalen Hurts has a big payday on the horizon following superb season
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts in 2020 came with as much hand-wringing as intrigue regarding how to use the talented Heisman Trophy finalist. The Eagles already had quarterback Carson Wentz locked into a $128 million contract. They certainly had more pressing needs at the time on all sides of the ball.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
Philadelphia Eagles are Packed and Ready for Super Bowl Sendoff
A mountain of Philadelphia Eagles luggage is piled up and a flock of fans are eager to see the team off to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. The bags are at Lincoln Financial Field and ready for the trip to Phoenix, Arizona and the feels are REAL!. Each player's luggage...
Phillymag.com
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Niners star has shocking message for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
