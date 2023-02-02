The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations

The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club.

The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and is open from 12 p.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who donate will receive one ticket for the shelter’s raffle per every item donated. For more information, check out their website .

