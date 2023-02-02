Read full article on original website
WNDU
Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday. Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming. When they arrived, they found Denell Newson, 27, dead inside a vehicle.
WNDU
Autopsy reveals new details about Garvin Roberson’s death
(WNDU) - An autopsy has revealed new details about the death of the brother of Elkhart’s mayor. Garvin Roberson, 70, was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis, on Dec. 2. Back on Jan. 12, Michigan State...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
WNDU
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
WNDU
South Bend pro-life groups rally against abortion pills
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame’s Pro-Life and Right to Life Clubs, as well as Hoosier Voices for Life and Right to Life Michiana came together on Saturday to protest the sale of abortion pills in local pharmacies. The protest took place right outside of both...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tilly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Chad
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!. Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says...
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
WNDU
SJC Republicans turn out on last day of candidacy filing for 2023 municipal primary
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Republicans dominated the last day of candidate filing for the South Bend 2023 Municipal Primary Election. On Friday, the GOP added four new names to the mix of city council candidates in the hopes of maintaining its momentum. “We definitely want to capitalize on...
WNDU
Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor reports being 99.4% finished with its lead pipe removal process, but it isn’t done yet. “Every lead line has to be out of the ground before we can take a victory lap,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
WNDU
Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together. The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community. Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works,...
WNDU
Tiger at Washington Park Zoo euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved 18-year-old tiger at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City was euthanized after the zoo says he suffered from chronic kidney disease. Stars was born at a zoo in Iowa on Oct. 15, 2004, and had been at the Washington Park Zoo with his brother, Stripes, since 2005.
WNDU
SBCSC to reschedule 2nd half of Washington vs. Riley boys basketball game canceled by brawl
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Senior night was cut short at Washington High School after a fight broke out in the stands during halftime in their boy’s basketball game against Riley High School on Thursday night. The fight didn’t involve players on either team, and there were no serious...
WNDU
Sleepless in Michiana: Are sleep disorders on the rise?
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you toss and turn at night? Is falling asleep a nightly struggle? Is it a battle to stay asleep? Do you snore?. If you said yes to any of those questions, there could be a problem. Sleep is a huge part of our lives,...
WNDU
National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebrated locally at Paddy Shack
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and PaddyShack in Granger celebrated in their own unique way. From 8 a.m., to 11 a.m., people were able to top a fresh waffle with any of the ice cream shop’s 32 flavors, as well as toppings. And for only $8, orange juice and coffee were included. For an extra 50 cents, a slice of bacon could be added as well.
