South Bend, IN

WNDU

Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday. Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming. When they arrived, they found Denell Newson, 27, dead inside a vehicle.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Autopsy reveals new details about Garvin Roberson’s death

(WNDU) - An autopsy has revealed new details about the death of the brother of Elkhart’s mayor. Garvin Roberson, 70, was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis, on Dec. 2. Back on Jan. 12, Michigan State...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One person injured in LaPorte County house fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend pro-life groups rally against abortion pills

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame’s Pro-Life and Right to Life Clubs, as well as Hoosier Voices for Life and Right to Life Michiana came together on Saturday to protest the sale of abortion pills in local pharmacies. The protest took place right outside of both...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tilly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Chad

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!. Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor reports being 99.4% finished with its lead pipe removal process, but it isn’t done yet. “Every lead line has to be out of the ground before we can take a victory lap,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together. The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community. Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sleepless in Michiana: Are sleep disorders on the rise?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you toss and turn at night? Is falling asleep a nightly struggle? Is it a battle to stay asleep? Do you snore?. If you said yes to any of those questions, there could be a problem. Sleep is a huge part of our lives,...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebrated locally at Paddy Shack

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and PaddyShack in Granger celebrated in their own unique way. From 8 a.m., to 11 a.m., people were able to top a fresh waffle with any of the ice cream shop’s 32 flavors, as well as toppings. And for only $8, orange juice and coffee were included. For an extra 50 cents, a slice of bacon could be added as well.
GRANGER, IN

