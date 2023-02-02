ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs19news

Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Sewage Leak Damages Fluvanna County (VA) Fire Station

Kents Store (VA) Volunteer Fire Company is going on two weeks of dealing with sewage leaking into the administrative side of the fire station. A contractor hired by Fluvanna County (VA) was sent to the fire company to clean grease traps, cbs19news.com reported. After the contractor finished cleaning the grease...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputy injured after police pursuit

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Nelson County Deputy was injured after a man rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in the Afton area of the county on February 2nd. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting surveillance on criminal activity when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the activity. The stop was initiated on Mill Ln at 10:25 p.m. The driver then proceeded to crash into a sheriff’s office vehicle sending the deputy inside to the hospital.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle

A Madison Heights man is in custody after ramming a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop late Saturday night. Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, was taken into custody after crashing a 2011 Hyundai Azera, which had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Nelson Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Saturday Night Police Pursuit

Nelson deputies made an arrest Saturday evening after a short police pursuit. According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office page,. “Mr. Thomas Wayne Board, JR, age 39, of Hilltop DR, Madison Heights, VA, rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill LN at at 10:25PM. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle on and off road with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. MR Board was taken into custody at 10:29 after he crashed the vehicle, which was previously reported stolen from the Lynchburg area. The deputy who was rammed and MR Board received injuries as a result of this incident. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.”
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

