cbs19news
Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
NBC 29 News
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WHSV
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Sewage Leak Damages Fluvanna County (VA) Fire Station
Kents Store (VA) Volunteer Fire Company is going on two weeks of dealing with sewage leaking into the administrative side of the fire station. A contractor hired by Fluvanna County (VA) was sent to the fire company to clean grease traps, cbs19news.com reported. After the contractor finished cleaning the grease...
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputy injured after police pursuit
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Nelson County Deputy was injured after a man rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in the Afton area of the county on February 2nd. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting surveillance on criminal activity when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the activity. The stop was initiated on Mill Ln at 10:25 p.m. The driver then proceeded to crash into a sheriff’s office vehicle sending the deputy inside to the hospital.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle
A Madison Heights man is in custody after ramming a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop late Saturday night. Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, was taken into custody after crashing a 2011 Hyundai Azera, which had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
WDBJ7.com
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County deputy is recovering from injuries after a pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in Afton when the deputy attempted to stop a black 2011 Hyundai Azera. The driver of that...
WSET
Deputy in hospital after suspect rams car, crashes before arrest: Nelson Co. Sheriff
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A deputy is injured and a suspect faces a dozen charges after a Saturday evening incident in Nelson County, the sheriff said. Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said law enforcement was conducting criminal activity surveillance in the Afton area on February 4 when a deputy tried to pull over a black car that had been reported as stolen.
‘It sounded really loud, really close’: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Goochland
A neighbor heard gunfire from office-involved shooting in Goochland.
Nelson Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Saturday Night Police Pursuit
Nelson deputies made an arrest Saturday evening after a short police pursuit. According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office page,. “Mr. Thomas Wayne Board, JR, age 39, of Hilltop DR, Madison Heights, VA, rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill LN at at 10:25PM. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle on and off road with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. MR Board was taken into custody at 10:29 after he crashed the vehicle, which was previously reported stolen from the Lynchburg area. The deputy who was rammed and MR Board received injuries as a result of this incident. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.”
wfxrtv.com
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from Jan. 23 through Feb. 4
(WSET) — Bedford Co. deputies arrest wanted man, still looking for another. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a wanted man, after the arrest of another. According to their Facebook page, Ronald Kovacs was in custody as of Tuesday. Read the full story HERE. DEA seizes...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
WHSV
Rockingham County Circuit Court ahead of the curve thanks to technological upgrades
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic many courts across the country have dealt with major backlogs for trials and other cases. However, the Rockingham County Circuit Court has fared better than most. “There were a lot of courts that shut down. Locally courts closed for a period, not...
969wsig.com
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
