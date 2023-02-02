Read full article on original website
Poutine Machine Restaurant Opening Soon In South haven
Chef Sean’s Poutine Machine is about to make its official opening in South Haven and I am absolutely here for it. I think poutine is one of the most extreme comfort foods there is, especially when you throw some brisket or pulled pork in the mix. That's when you're on the hunt.
WNDU
National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebrated locally at Paddy Shack
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and PaddyShack in Granger celebrated in their own unique way. From 8 a.m., to 11 a.m., people were able to top a fresh waffle with any of the ice cream shop’s 32 flavors, as well as toppings. And for only $8, orange juice and coffee were included. For an extra 50 cents, a slice of bacon could be added as well.
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
abc57.com
Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
WNDU
Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together. The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community. Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works,...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tilly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
WNDU
Michiana Golf Show, Liquidation Sale taking place at Century Center this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Century Center is hosting a golf show and liquidation sale this weekend!. The event is taking place on Friday and Saturday at the following times:. Friday (Feb. 3): 4 pm. to 7 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets...
goshen.edu
Critical review: Tavern’s great staff and greater steaks
If you live in Goshen and feel a craving for some drinks or a steak as late as 9 o’clock in the evening, you can head straight to the Corndance Tavern in Mishawaka. You’ll arrive by 9:45 p.m and order by 10:00 p.m. Corndance Tavern was established in...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
WNDU
Visitations, funeral to be held this weekend for Father Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two visitations and a funeral will be held this weekend for a staple in the Saint Joseph High School community who passed away last week. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90. Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joe.
inkfreenews.com
New Asian Restaurant To Open In Warsaw Soon
WARSAW — A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening at the former Asian Cajun location on Detroit Street in Warsaw. The owners of Yamato Steakhouse of Japan, Warsaw, purchased the property at 937 N. Detroit St. in May 2022. The restaurant, doing business as Sushiko, will offer sushi, hibachi, and Chinese dishes, as well as beer, wine and liquor.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor officials investigate disturbance, 27-year-old found dead
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Police investigated the sound of a woman screaming while patrolling the area of 384 Marshall Street on Sunday, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. When officers located the source of the screaming, they found 27-year-old Benton Harbor resident Denell Newson dead inside of...
WNDU
Folks take a frigid dip in Stevensville for a good cause
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday Southwest Michigan’s Polar Plunge. Participants jumped into a tank called ‘The Plungester’ at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville. Once done plungers had a warm place to change into dry clothes. Money raised will go to charity. After the plunge participants could...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
News Now Warsaw
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
WNDU
Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton harbor police are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle early Sunday. Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming. When they found the woman, they discovered 27-year-old Danell Newson dead...
Police find 27-year-old Benton Harbor man dead in vehicle
A woman’s screams alerted law enforcement to a 27-year-old Benton Harbor man found dead in a car Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were patrolling the area of 384 Marshall in Benton Harbor when they went to investigate the cause behind a woman screaming. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Denell Newson dead in a car.
