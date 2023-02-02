ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, MI

WNDU

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebrated locally at Paddy Shack

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and PaddyShack in Granger celebrated in their own unique way. From 8 a.m., to 11 a.m., people were able to top a fresh waffle with any of the ice cream shop’s 32 flavors, as well as toppings. And for only $8, orange juice and coffee were included. For an extra 50 cents, a slice of bacon could be added as well.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together. The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community. Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tilly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
MISHAWAKA, IN
goshen.edu

Critical review: Tavern’s great staff and greater steaks

If you live in Goshen and feel a craving for some drinks or a steak as late as 9 o’clock in the evening, you can head straight to the Corndance Tavern in Mishawaka. You’ll arrive by 9:45 p.m and order by 10:00 p.m. Corndance Tavern was established in...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

There’s a Reason to go to Avilla

AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
AVILLA, IN
WNDU

Visitations, funeral to be held this weekend for Father Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two visitations and a funeral will be held this weekend for a staple in the Saint Joseph High School community who passed away last week. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90. Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Asian Restaurant To Open In Warsaw Soon

WARSAW — A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening at the former Asian Cajun location on Detroit Street in Warsaw. The owners of Yamato Steakhouse of Japan, Warsaw, purchased the property at 937 N. Detroit St. in May 2022. The restaurant, doing business as Sushiko, will offer sushi, hibachi, and Chinese dishes, as well as beer, wine and liquor.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor officials investigate disturbance, 27-year-old found dead

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Police investigated the sound of a woman screaming while patrolling the area of 384 Marshall Street on Sunday, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. When officers located the source of the screaming, they found 27-year-old Benton Harbor resident Denell Newson dead inside of...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Folks take a frigid dip in Stevensville for a good cause

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday Southwest Michigan’s Polar Plunge. Participants jumped into a tank called ‘The Plungester’ at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville. Once done plungers had a warm place to change into dry clothes. Money raised will go to charity. After the plunge participants could...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
SILVER LAKE, IN
The Grand Rapids Press

Police find 27-year-old Benton Harbor man dead in vehicle

A woman’s screams alerted law enforcement to a 27-year-old Benton Harbor man found dead in a car Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were patrolling the area of 384 Marshall in Benton Harbor when they went to investigate the cause behind a woman screaming. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Denell Newson dead in a car.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

