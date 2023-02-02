Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYT 27
Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 72-67 Win Over Florida
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats defeated Florida 72-67 on Saturday night inside Rupp Arena: Q. Question about Daimion Collins JOHN CALIPARI: He gained the weight back, and then he's there. Need to play him more. Need to play Oscar (Tshiebwe) ...
Oscar Tshiebwe's Selflessness, Bond with Teammates Pushing Kentucky in Right Direction
Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 season is one that's been filled with turmoil. Coach John Calipari's teams haven't always been known for smooth sailing from November to March, but this year's team has whooshed around the rockiest of seas, only comparable to something out of a "Pirates of the ...
cbs19news
No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
Eastern Progress
EKU takes down No. 1 KSU at home
The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Men’s Basketball team looked for redemption against Kennesaw State University (KSU) in their second matchup of the season when the Owls visited Richmond on Feb. 4. The Colonels found their redemption to the Owls, 77-74. The win against the Owls makes EKU the only...
wymt.com
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
Kentucky legislature reconvenes on Tuesday until March 30 — with plenty of unfinished business
Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Tuesday for the second part of the legislative session with plenty of unfinished work ahead of them before the 30-legislative day session wraps up on March 30. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, says one of the first things they plan to act upon...
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
OnlyInYourState
The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.
Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
WTVQ
KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try
Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
OnlyInYourState
Columbia Is An Old-School Steakhouse In Kentucky That Hasn’t Changed In Decades
Are you hungry for the taste and experience of an old-school steakhouse in Kentucky? Of course, small things here and there have to change as time goes on. Thankfully, the core of this restaurant has stayed the same throughout every curveball time has thrown its way. If you love classic...
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
fox56news.com
Cargo trailer stolen from Southland Christian Church in Jessamine County
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 20-foot black enclosed Peach Cargo Trailer was stolen from Southland Christian Church on Thursday. According to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer belonged to Pine Missions from Pine Ridge and held donations for needy Kentuckians. Donations included appliances, beds, couches, and around 100 bags of clothing.
OnlyInYourState
Feast On Fried Fish Caught Straight In Lexington At This Kentucky Seafood Shack
Nothing compares to a meal of fresh seafood. And while there are many places to get a great plate of fresh catches from the Gulf or Atlantic, there are other options much closer to home… even in the landlocked Bluegrass State! In Lexington, Kentucky, you’ll find a restaurant that’s taking the concept of freshly caught seafood to a whole new — and wholly sustainable — level.
