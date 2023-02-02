ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYT 27

Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
cbs19news

No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
Eastern Progress

EKU takes down No. 1 KSU at home

The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Men’s Basketball team looked for redemption against Kennesaw State University (KSU) in their second matchup of the season when the Owls visited Richmond on Feb. 4. The Colonels found their redemption to the Owls, 77-74. The win against the Owls makes EKU the only...
wymt.com

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
OnlyInYourState

The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.

Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
Travel Maven

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try

Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
fox56news.com

Cargo trailer stolen from Southland Christian Church in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 20-foot black enclosed Peach Cargo Trailer was stolen from Southland Christian Church on Thursday. According to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer belonged to Pine Missions from Pine Ridge and held donations for needy Kentuckians. Donations included appliances, beds, couches, and around 100 bags of clothing.
OnlyInYourState

Feast On Fried Fish Caught Straight In Lexington At This Kentucky Seafood Shack

Nothing compares to a meal of fresh seafood. And while there are many places to get a great plate of fresh catches from the Gulf or Atlantic, there are other options much closer to home… even in the landlocked Bluegrass State! In Lexington, Kentucky, you’ll find a restaurant that’s taking the concept of freshly caught seafood to a whole new — and wholly sustainable — level.
