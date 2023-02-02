ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

From the Bench: Duval County Judge Michael Bateh

My brother, Abraham Bateh, inspired me to become a lawyer. At a young age, I became fascinated with the judicial process. While working with my brother during the summer months, I accompanied him on many occasions to the courthouse and witnessed the process in action. From visiting the different courtrooms...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Brightest stars: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On a night honoring outstanding achievements by African Americans in Jacksonville and its surrounding communities, the newest members of an elite class were announced. Eight winners were selected at the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards at the Wilson Center for the Arts on the Campus of FSCJ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Florida CEO Gets 32 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion

A former Jacksonville company CEO was sentenced on January 30, 2023, to 32 months in prison for willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2015 and 2016, Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was a manager at a New York-based IT services company and from 2017 through 2019, he was the CEO of a different IT services company based in Jacksonville. From 2015 through 2018, Cory used his positions to cause more than $1.5 million to be deposited into the bank accounts of Gambit Matrix LLC, a shell company he controlled. As CEO, Cory caused transfers to Gambit Matrix under the false pretense that they were payments for consulting services that had never been provided.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
