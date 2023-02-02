Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County’s ‘Signal 35 Fund’ accepting donations for first responders, law enforcement officers in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Beloved national retail store closing multiple locations in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Council divided on reopening of Special Investigatory Committee into JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The failed sale of JEA, the city-owned water and sewer utility, is a scandal that rocked Jacksonville. Next week City Council will reopen a Special Investigatory Committee into the failed sale, this time with plans to investigate one of its own members. The special committee's new...
'Height of political mudslinging' in City Council's JEA sale investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's the scandal that will not die. Four years after the attempted sale of JEA became a criminal and political quagmire, it is now front and center in the race for Jacksonville mayor. City Council President Terrance Freeman announced that he has reopened a special committee...
floridapolitics.com
Long-form Donna Deegan spot emphasizes Jacksonville roots, ‘shared life’
'You've had my back and I've had yours. I've heard your calls for change.'. Few, if any, of the candidates in the 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor can boast of local connections as deep as those of Democrat Donna Deegan. Her new long-form ad delves into her family’s deep roots...
fsunews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis proposes Teacher’s Bill of Rights to promote teacher empowerment
On Jan. 23, 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed a new education package that would be implemented in an attempt to combat the shortage of teachers throughout the state of Florida. Proposed in Jacksonville, the new Teacher’s Bill of Rights would set aside $1 billion to be invested into teacher...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville Housing Authority OKs $44.5 million plan for two home developments
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board approved a $44.5 million plan to finance and work with two for-profit development firms to build 152 single-family homes in Duval County. The board approved the deals at its Jan. 30 meeting. In the first, JHA will contract with Jacksonville-based Chase Properties Inc. to build...
Jacksonville's historic Thunderbird Motor Hotel scheduled for demolition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been years since anyone booked a room at the Thunderbird, and now it looks like it's coming down. Demolition permits were approved Thursday for the Thunderbird Motor Hotel on the Arlington Expressway. When that wrecking crew moves in here, it's sure to bring up a...
UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
From the Bench: Duval County Judge Michael Bateh
My brother, Abraham Bateh, inspired me to become a lawyer. At a young age, I became fascinated with the judicial process. While working with my brother during the summer months, I accompanied him on many occasions to the courthouse and witnessed the process in action. From visiting the different courtrooms...
Developer of controversial Neptune Beach water tank blames city for failing infrastructure, forcing construction of the tank
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The developer that constructed a large water tank to support a new shopping center in Neptune Beach defended its permits to build the tank, and argued that the city needs it, despite City Council's concerns. First Coast News has been following this back-and-forth since December,...
News4Jax.com
Brightest stars: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards winners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On a night honoring outstanding achievements by African Americans in Jacksonville and its surrounding communities, the newest members of an elite class were announced. Eight winners were selected at the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards at the Wilson Center for the Arts on the Campus of FSCJ...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Florida CEO Gets 32 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion
A former Jacksonville company CEO was sentenced on January 30, 2023, to 32 months in prison for willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2015 and 2016, Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was a manager at a New York-based IT services company and from 2017 through 2019, he was the CEO of a different IT services company based in Jacksonville. From 2015 through 2018, Cory used his positions to cause more than $1.5 million to be deposited into the bank accounts of Gambit Matrix LLC, a shell company he controlled. As CEO, Cory caused transfers to Gambit Matrix under the false pretense that they were payments for consulting services that had never been provided.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
FireRescue1
Judge rules against Black firefighters who sued Fla. city over shaving exception
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued the city over grooming standards to help them manage a skin condition lost their case last month, the Florida Times-Union reported. In 2020, the firefighters argued that the department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to be cleanshaven – including...
News4Jax.com
Advocacy group supports those affected by gun violence at vigil for ‘National Gun Violence Survivors Week’
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – One anti-gun violence group came together to show support for those affected by gun violence and to bring awareness to the growing problem in Jacksonville for National Gun Violence Survivors Week. The Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action held a candlelight vigil Sunday to honor...
Waffle House to Open Corporate-Owned North Jacksonville Location
The new location of Waffle House will sit on undeveloped land behind Circle K and next to Popeye's on North Main Street in Jacksonville.
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
News4Jax.com
What’s next after man asked to withdraw guilty plea in 2016 shooting death of UNF employee?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting of a University of North Florida employee was sentenced to life in prison with review after 25 years. Dakarai Maxwell took the stand and asked the judge if he could withdraw his plea. News4JAX...
Yes, Jacksonville megachurch's decision to revoke membership based on sexuality is legal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Baptist Church in downtown Jacksonville recently asked its members to sign a statement confirming they only believe in "biblical sexuality" or risk an "interruption" with their membership. THE QUESTION. Is First Baptist's decision to only allow people who identify with biblical sexuality to be members...
Trial begins Monday for accused teen killer Aiden Fucci: What to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News will stream the Aiden Fucci trial on our website, as well as our YouTube channel and Roku app, gavel-to-gavel after jury selection is complete. Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times, will go to trial Monday....
