Illinois retirement home serves seniors ground groundhog on Groundhog Day

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A nursing home in Oregon, Illinois says it came up with a novel way to celebrate Groundhog Day… by serving its residents groundhog meat on crackers.

“After learning all about groundhogs and six more weeks of winter we had to try FRESH off the farm.. groundhog or whistle pig (as the are known in some areas) on crackers!” Shepherd Premier Senior Living said in a Facebook post , which also featured photos of its residents trying the apparent groundhog sausage .

According to Anshu’s Exotic Meat Market, wild groundhog meat is sweet, tender, dark, and gamey. Groundhogs can weigh up to 15 lbs, and a whole carcass goes for $199 on their website .

Other “whistlepig” meat enthusiasts have even figured out ways to barbeque the beast or craft it into a savory stew .

Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction of six more weeks of winter on Thursday morning from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, no doubt stoking the ire of many nationwide, who may now consider eating his brethren.

Shepherd Premier Senior Living is located at 8 Terrace View Blvd in Oregon.

