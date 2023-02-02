Read full article on original website
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Where Do I Look When I Deadlift? by Dr. Hailey Jackson
By now you probably know I am a fan of the deadlifting movement. It’s one of the most functional movement patterns, and we do it often each day. Each time to pick up a laundry basket, a kid off the floor, or any of the sticks/limbs that fell the last few days, you are deadlifting.
