ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Community Black History Celebration set for February 11 at the Unity Center

The Statesville Community Black History Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Unity Center. There will be several presentations, recitals, dancing, singing, a dramatization and an African Fashion Show. The program is sponsored by Statesville Branch NAACP #5454, City Community Planning Committee, Juneteenth Committee, several faith-based organizations and Iredell-Statesville Schools.
STATESVILLE, NC
qcitymetro.com

The Great 28: Black Charlotteans who are shaping our city

As we have done each February for the past three years, QCity Metro is celebrating Black History Month by acknowledging 28 Charlotte residents who have made our city a better place to live, work and play. This year’s edition of The Great 28 includes entrepreneurs, activists, business executives, philanthropists, volunteers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
860wacb.com

Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Newton-Conover High School Basketball Game

A juvenile has been arrested on a school campus in Catawba County with a loaded weapon. According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, last Friday, January 27, Officers were working security detail at a basketball game at Newton-Conover High School. A member of the school administration approached one of the officers and pointed out a male student who appeared to be impaired and possibly had an odor of marijuana.
WBTV

Chinese spy balloon seen floating over the Charlotte area on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you haven’t heard yet, what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon has been hovering over the United States since the early part of this week. It was expected to float into the Carolinas on Saturday, and sure enough, what appeared to be the balloon could be spotted above Charlotte shortly after 10 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy