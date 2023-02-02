Read full article on original website
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
WBTV
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduate juggles life as a paramedic and up-and-coming country music artist
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - When it’s tough to choose between careers, sometimes you decide to tackle them both. Just ask Aaron Carter, who currently balances his time between the unlikely coupling of country music artist and paramedic. Carter, who graduated from the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College paramedic program and...
WBTV
‘All the support in one place’: CMS International Center helping students with more than just English
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools may be the second largest district in the state, but when it comes to English learning students, CMS takes the cake. For immigrant families, it can be hard to navigate the public school system. And that’s where CMS International Center steps in. The...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Community Black History Celebration set for February 11 at the Unity Center
The Statesville Community Black History Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Unity Center. There will be several presentations, recitals, dancing, singing, a dramatization and an African Fashion Show. The program is sponsored by Statesville Branch NAACP #5454, City Community Planning Committee, Juneteenth Committee, several faith-based organizations and Iredell-Statesville Schools.
WBTV
Biden Administration public health expert is coming to Livingstone College Wednesday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A member of the Biden Administration whose work is dedicated to bridging racial gaps in healthcare and within the COVID-19 crisis will visit Livingstone College this week. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, appointed by President Biden to chair the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, will visit the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
iredellfreenews.com
Polar Plunge fundraiser set for February 18 at Statesville Leisure Pool
Special Olympics Iredell County is bringing back the popular Polar Plunge later this month after a long break due to the pandemic. The plunge takes place on Saturday, February 18, at the Statesville Leisure Pool, located at 1877 Simonton Road. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge begins at 11 a.m.
qcitymetro.com
The Great 28: Black Charlotteans who are shaping our city
As we have done each February for the past three years, QCity Metro is celebrating Black History Month by acknowledging 28 Charlotte residents who have made our city a better place to live, work and play. This year’s edition of The Great 28 includes entrepreneurs, activists, business executives, philanthropists, volunteers,...
9 Investigates: CMS identifies thousands of families experiencing homelessness; offers support
The number of students experiencing homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is growing by the month.
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
Foster kids temporarily living in Greensboro DSS office building
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a concerning problem in Guilford County. Too many foster kids and not enough foster homes. It's forcing the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller learned how the problem...
Statesville, Iredell County consider incentives for $10.8M industrial facility
Statesville appears to be in the running for a new industrial project.
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
860wacb.com
Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Newton-Conover High School Basketball Game
A juvenile has been arrested on a school campus in Catawba County with a loaded weapon. According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, last Friday, January 27, Officers were working security detail at a basketball game at Newton-Conover High School. A member of the school administration approached one of the officers and pointed out a male student who appeared to be impaired and possibly had an odor of marijuana.
WBTV
Chinese spy balloon seen floating over the Charlotte area on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you haven’t heard yet, what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon has been hovering over the United States since the early part of this week. It was expected to float into the Carolinas on Saturday, and sure enough, what appeared to be the balloon could be spotted above Charlotte shortly after 10 a.m.
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Kernersville woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Kennedy walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Kennedy was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Kennedy said....
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
WCNC
Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
