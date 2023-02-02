ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Brookhaven puts moratorium on new development along Buford Highway

Brookhaven officials have put a six-month moratorium on all land use petitions and land development permits on the section of Buford Highway that is within the city limits. The decision came at a recent Brookhaven City Council meeting where officials discussed how Buford Highway fits into Brookhaven’s comprehensive plan and what future opportunities for the area might look like.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Monroe Local News

Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility

Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
MONROE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Board of Commissioners approves police initiatives

Several initiatives regarding police services were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its January 17 regular meeting. A resolution was passed accepting a fully-equipped 2022 Dodge Durango from the Georgia Office of Highway Safety-Law Enforcement Services Division, Governor’s Challenge Program. This vehicle comes to the Henry County Police Department’s HEAT Unit literally due to the luck of the draw. Members of the unit attended the Governor’s Challenge Awards in December in Macon, and the HCPD’s name was drawn to win the Durango, according to officials.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

UGA Extension Office holding plant sale

The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

NE Cobb Lidl zoning case to be heard; Starbucks PMV on hold

After a month’s break in January (when there are no zoning meetings in Cobb County), a notable East Cobb case that has been on hold for a while will finally get a hearing Tuesday. The German grocer Lidl’s application to build a 20,000-square-foot store at Canton Road and Piedmont...
COBB COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17

Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, February 4 to Friday, February 10, 2023

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA

