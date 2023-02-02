Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
We Return to These Favorite North Georgia Hiking Trails for Changing Seasons and SceneryDeanLandKennesaw, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com
Brookhaven puts moratorium on new development along Buford Highway
Brookhaven officials have put a six-month moratorium on all land use petitions and land development permits on the section of Buford Highway that is within the city limits. The decision came at a recent Brookhaven City Council meeting where officials discussed how Buford Highway fits into Brookhaven’s comprehensive plan and what future opportunities for the area might look like.
Monroe Local News
Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility
Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
'You can smell the trash' | Icon Midtown residents start petition to get rent reduced after issues add up
ATLANTA — Residents of the Icon Midtown Apartments are banding together against their complex to discount their rent as they deal with a myriad of problems. One resident, Ryan St. John, said there have been lingering issues after pipes burst in December. He showed our reporters what the current situation looks like.
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announced
(Forsyth County, GA) After 25 years, the City of Cumming Recreation and Parks Department will be getting a new department director. Director Greg Little first started working at the department in 1985 as the athletic director before taking on the role as the department director in 1998.
henrycountytimes.com
Board of Commissioners approves police initiatives
Several initiatives regarding police services were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its January 17 regular meeting. A resolution was passed accepting a fully-equipped 2022 Dodge Durango from the Georgia Office of Highway Safety-Law Enforcement Services Division, Governor’s Challenge Program. This vehicle comes to the Henry County Police Department’s HEAT Unit literally due to the luck of the draw. Members of the unit attended the Governor’s Challenge Awards in December in Macon, and the HCPD’s name was drawn to win the Durango, according to officials.
henrycountytimes.com
UGA Extension Office holding plant sale
The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
eastcobbnews.com
NE Cobb Lidl zoning case to be heard; Starbucks PMV on hold
After a month’s break in January (when there are no zoning meetings in Cobb County), a notable East Cobb case that has been on hold for a while will finally get a hearing Tuesday. The German grocer Lidl’s application to build a 20,000-square-foot store at Canton Road and Piedmont...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
A College Park councilman says he was retaliated against for supporting four female city employees — three former manage...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Report indicates ‘little progress’ in addressing, solving problems within DeKalb County Board of Education
A team tasked with reviewing and monitoring DeKalb County Board of Education’s work toward building trust and transparency, as well as “functioning as a cohesive unit,” has concluded “that little progress has been made,” according to a report published Jan. 20. The report was published...
DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
DeKalb County hasn’t quite cut ties with The Renee Group, an important water and sewer contractor whose founder has been...
GPS-dependence again leads Sandy Springs drivers astray
Some stretches of Atlanta’s roads are quite tricky to navigate. Even for natives, driving in an unfamiliar area is diffi...
The Citizen Online
The Avenue Peachtree City welcomes five new tenants, adds Tesla supercharging stations
European Wax Center, Luluemon, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness and Southern Goods are now open — The Avenue Peachtree City has announced it is welcoming five new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. European Wax Center, Luluemon, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness and Southern Goods are now open for business...
9,000-square-foot home goes up in flames in Suwanee area subdivision
A 9,000-square-foot home just outside Suwanee went up in flames early Sunday morning.
henrycountytimes.com
Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17
Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, February 4 to Friday, February 10, 2023
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive food giveaway in DeKalb County
Several churches teamed with DeKalb County to giveaway more than 5,000 boxes of food to those who need a leg up. The event was organized to honor Black History Month.
'No W-2s, no checks, no medicine' | Residents in Decatur without mail for 5 months
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five months since many residents at a Decatur complex received mail after their mailboxes were damaged and the apartment didn't fix them. "We're not receiving any mail," Shuntaye Cooley, a resident at the Villas at Decatur apartments, said. "No W-2s, no checks, no medicine."
