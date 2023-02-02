Several initiatives regarding police services were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its January 17 regular meeting. A resolution was passed accepting a fully-equipped 2022 Dodge Durango from the Georgia Office of Highway Safety-Law Enforcement Services Division, Governor’s Challenge Program. This vehicle comes to the Henry County Police Department’s HEAT Unit literally due to the luck of the draw. Members of the unit attended the Governor’s Challenge Awards in December in Macon, and the HCPD’s name was drawn to win the Durango, according to officials.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO