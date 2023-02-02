ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana softball at the top, six individuals honored

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three-time defending Sun Belt regular season and tournament champions, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball , has been chosen as the favorite to win the 2023 title.

The conference announced that not only are the Cajuns the favorite to win the conference title but six team members were selected for the 2023 preseason All-Sun Belt softball team.

Sophie Piskos (C), Stormy Kotzelnick (1B), Alexa Langeliers (SS), Jourdyn Campbell (3B), Maddie Hayden (OF) and Karly Heath (DP), were the six voted onto the preseason team, according to a Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics press release.

The press release also said Louisiana led the entire league with six honorees, with the next highest being three from Texas State.

Below is the 2023 Sun Belt softball preseason coaches poll:

  1. Louisiana – 144
  2. Texas State – 130
  3. South Alabama – 118
  4. Troy – 99
  5. Hames Madison – 93
  6. Marshall – 80
  7. Southern Miss – 68
  8. App State – 63
  9. ULM – 44
  10. Coastal Carolina – 43
  11. Georgia State – 27
  12. Georgia Southern -27

The official season opener is set for Friday, Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m., when the Ragin’ Cajuns play in the Louisiana Classics in a matchup with Lafayette College.

The complete 2023 season schedule can be found here .

