Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
Rice Lake Police Identify Suspects Involved In Armed Robbery Of Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store
BARRON COUNTY -- The Rice Lake Police Department has issued the following update regarding the investigation into an armed robbery in Rice Lake. As previously reported in September 2022, Rice Lake Police Officers responded to an armed robbery on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:09 pm, at the Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store in the City of Rice Lake.
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man For 8th Offense Drugged Driving
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Martin Johnson, of Shell Lake, WI, on a conviction of drugged driving, 8th offense, from an incident that occurred in Burnett County in April 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
Man arrested for stabbing at local bar
A man was arrested for a stabbing incident at Get Hooked Bar.Photo byMy Sawyer County. A stabbing occurred at a bar in the Village of Radisson on February 3, 2023. At 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team, responded to the scene.
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
Man Arrested After SWAT Responds To Report Of Stabbing At Radisson Bar
SAWYER COUNTY -- One person has been arrested following an incident in the Village of Radisson, Wisconsin, early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 7:55a, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County...
Sheriff’s Office: standoff with police, SWAT teams after stabbing
SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted SWAT teams in a standoff after a stabbing occurred Friday morning. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, they were assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team in responding to a stabbing at the Get Hooked bar in Radisson.
Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman
WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
Fatal House Fire In Grantsburg
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person and a dog were discovered deceased, and another person was taking to the hospital with severe burns, following a house fire in Grantsburg, WI, this morning, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On February 3, 2023 at...
New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie Wisconsin
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is releasing new details in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Dunn County. The DOJ identifies the man as 45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli. The shooting happened January 21st near Terrill Road and Bongey drive in Menomonie. Investigators say Ciccarelli broke into a home, threatened the person who lived there and fired a gun.
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
Hayward Woman Sentenced On 7th Offense OWI
SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) – The Court has sentenced June Billyboy on her conviction of 7th Offense OWI in Sawyer County Circuit Court. Billyboy was charged criminally following a May 2021 traffic stop by a City of Hayward Police Officer. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
Woman suspected in nationwide fraud cases, incl. in Wisconsin, arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman who has for years been traveling across the country allegedly committing fraud and theft crimes, including in Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Blackstone Police Department in Massachusetts arrested Kimberly Maine. She is accused of fraud charges...
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
There Are 3 Must-See Roadside Attractions All Within Hayward, Wisconsin
For a unique day out with your friends and family, head to Hayward when you’re in Sawyer County, Wisconsin. Along with getting to explore a charming town (and city) in the Badger State, you’ll stumble upon a few roadside attractions worth checking out in the area as well. Want to know more? Read on to learn about the unique sites you’ll see when during a day of play in Hayward.
'BIG GAME FAVORITES!' - This Week's Great Deals From Schimtz's Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
