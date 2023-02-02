Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
KFDM-TV
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids
Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
kjas.com
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
kjas.com
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
kjas.com
Trial set for one of two men accused of shooting and robbing another man
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to take one of two men to trial who are accused of shooting and robbing a man. The crime occurred during the early morning hours of July 30th, 2021 on Suncrest Circle in east Jasper. James Castille, 23, and...
kjas.com
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
kjas.com
Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County
An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
12newsnow.com
Buna man gets 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Driver sought in hit-and-run at Sulphur club
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at a local club on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a truck was backing out of a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver...
Beaumont man found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy sentenced to 10 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next 10 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy. Carter Osborn was 6 when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
Man caught with semi-automatic rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near Beaumont school pleads not guilty Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
kjas.com
Wreck at Dam B injures 3 and closes bridge for hours
Three people are reported to have been injured in a three vehicle auto crash that occurred on Sunday evening on the Highway 190 bridge crossing Dam B between Jasper and Woodville. The crash involving an eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck and two cars occurred shortly before 9:00 on the two...
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
Comments / 1