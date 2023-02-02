BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

BUNA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO