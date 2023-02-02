ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

kjas.com

Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids

Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
kjas.com

ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death

A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts

Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
COLMESNEIL, TX
kjas.com

Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont

A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County

An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Buna man gets 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
BUNA, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Driver sought in hit-and-run at Sulphur club

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at a local club on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a truck was backing out of a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver...
SULPHUR, LA
kjas.com

Wreck at Dam B injures 3 and closes bridge for hours

Three people are reported to have been injured in a three vehicle auto crash that occurred on Sunday evening on the Highway 190 bridge crossing Dam B between Jasper and Woodville. The crash involving an eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck and two cars occurred shortly before 9:00 on the two...
JASPER, TX

