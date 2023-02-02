ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At NHL All-Star weekend, Islanders’ blockbuster trade all the rage

SUNRISE, Fla. – Just as the National Hockey League was heading into its All-Star Break, the landscape for the local teams got a whole lot more interesting. Yes, Jack Hughes continues to score at a torrid pace, and will play in his second consecutive All-Star Game representing the New Jersey Devils after a relatively quiet performance in his only event in Friday night’s All-Star Skills competition, bowing out in the first round of the accuracy shooting contest.
NHL Rumors: Could The Islanders Add Another Big Name At The Deadline

Looking At What Players Islanders Could Add If They Go All In. Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Rosner writes if general manager Lou Lamoriello is serious about going all-in this season, he must add another top-six forward to his group. With $11.381 million in projected deadline cap space after...
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition was a hot mess and fans ripped the event

The NHL’s All-Star weekend got off to a pretty rough start for hockey fans. On Friday night, the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition began in Florida as part of the league’s weekend All-Star festivities. For may hockey fans, the skills competition is a fun, if corny, event that’s actually produced some brilliant moments in the past. Remember Trevor Zegras’ blindfold goal? Or how Johnny Gaudreau wanted to light his stick on fire but wasn’t allowed to?
