North country observes National Wear Red Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association helped kick off the month by getting the word out about awareness. Community Bank in Watertown hosted National Wear Red Day on Friday. The American Heart Association Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of...
Four Chaplains ceremony honors the sacrifices of the Army’s brave soldiers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday was a day to light a candle and remember four souls that some say spread courage on a very dark day. The Watertown American Legion remembered the four army chaplains that prayed and calmed the frightened on the day the U.S.A.T Dorchester sunk. “It...
After nearly 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research reveals what happened to CNY man missing in Alaska
Brewerton, N.Y. — Nearly 50 years ago, Gary Frank Sotherden disappeared while trapping in a remote area of Alaska. His loved ones back in Central New York never knew for sure what happened to the 25-year-old man. Now, cold case investigators with the Alaska State Police have identified the...
Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities. Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters. The Dobisky Center is open in...
Chamber to host ‘Coffee & Connections’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event. Chamber president and CEO Kayla Jamieson talked about “Coffee and Connections” on 7 News This Morning. She says it’s a smaller, scaled-down version of the chamber’s Business After Hours. But this one’s in the morning.
Snowtown USA festivities wrap up with chili and sculptures
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown USA festivities came to a conclusion on Sunday with lots of things for local residents to do. One of the main attractions was being able to walk the grounds of Zoo New York for free, sponsored by the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.
Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Artz Road, passed away late Thursday evening, February 2, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowvville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Red Cross assisting tenants in Lyons Falls apartment fire
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A fire in a Lyons Falls apartment building displaces the tenants of all three of the building’s units. Saturday night, the Lyons Falls Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke throughout the 3-unit apartment building at 4021 Markham Street. Upon arrival,...
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
Hancock Street fire sends one to the hospital
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Hancock Street home received minor damage in a Sunday evening fire. The Watertown Fire Department responded to calls of a stove fire around 7 PM. Fire officials say the kitchen and living room were damaged, but the flames were contained and put out in...
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A travel advisory was issued for Lewis County early Monday morning. A notice from the sheriff’s office says that roads are extremely icy with patches of black ice. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
Mother sentenced to 20 years in Treyanna Summerville’s death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Lashanna Charlton’s sentence was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning. She pleaded guilty in December to first-degree manslaughter in the...
Snowtown USA is underway as sculptors carve all day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After Friday night’s fireworks, Snowtown USA is officially underway. Saturday’s festivities kicked off in Brownville with a pancake breakfast at the American Legion. “It’s nice to see people come out, have a good time. get breakfast. Just be out in the winter,” said...
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
William “Bill” Henry Peacock, 60, of Canton and formerly of Edwards
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Henry Peacock, 60, of Canton and formerly of Edwards, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 31st, 2023 with his wife and partner of over 45 years, Jayne by his side, after a long battle with lung disease. Bill was born on...
Ronald N. Davis, 77, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Ronald N. Davis, 77, of NYSR-26, passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY. Born on July 19, 1945 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Curtis, Sr. and Ruth Hofferberth Davis and he attended local schools.
Snowtown USA kicks off Friday night with torch light parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The cold did not put a freeze on the kick off to Watertown’s Snowtown USA festival. The annual torch light parade was held at Dry Hill Friday night with torchbearers skiing down the hill carrying flares to get the weekend underway. This was the...
Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - On 30 January 2023, Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage, NY, went to Heaven. Surely, her only child and love of her life, Mike was waiting for her at Heaven’s gate. Mike passed in March 2020. Alice was born...
Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. Libby was born on May 12, 1949 to John and Margaret Breen at Mercy Hospital. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, 1971 from Maria Regina College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Empire State College.
