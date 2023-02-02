Thanks to SF Gate for the update that San Francisco’s new downtown Ikea, located in a brand new urban mall, has announced its opening its doors in spring 2023. It’s been more than two years since the vacant 6×6 Mall at 945 Market Street was purchased for $198 million. The building has sat unused since completed in 2016, according to the Real Deal.

