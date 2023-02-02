ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Blood-flavored ice helps zoo animals beat Rio’s heat

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdX9F_0kaZ7g5O00

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s brutal summer heat has reached 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) on some recent days, sending locals to cool off in the ocean. There weren’t many options for residents of the city’s zoo, however, until a team of experts started offering them exotic frozen treats.

The flavors of ice given to the zoo’s carnivores aren’t found at your average summer hotspot: Chicken, minced meat and bovine blood. But 14-year-old lion Simba and the 3-year-old black jaguar Poty lap it up.

“This is a part of our well-being program. We have lots of activities to include something different in their routine,” said Marina Moraes, a biologist at the zoo.

The ice brings cooling relief to the animals, which take their time eating it, and the feeding ritual is a novel sight for visitors. That was the case for an Argentine family that came to the zoo for the first time.

“It’s fantastic because there’s this terrible heat and above all it’s very humid. We sweat even though there’s no sun; it’s different from Argentina,” said lawyer Lorena López, who was with her husband and children. “I think it’s perfect for the animals to have their ice.”

Many of the children seemed fascinated by the activity, and they expressed surprise when they found out the ingredients of the different flavors, which vary according to the species.

“For the primates, we offer fruit ice creams, which are sweet and more colorful,” Moraes said. “The herbivores can taste kale, pumpkin and carrot.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year. People should expect to turn their clocks ahead an hour in the early morning of March 12. More specifically, daylight saving will begin at 2 a.m., meaning that at that time, the time will either automatically jump over to 3 a.m. – depending on the device – or you’ll need to set it forward.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WNCT

Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Eyes were locked on the Carolina skies Saturday as a suspected Chinese spy balloon ended its weeklong traverse over the U.S. when it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean and was shot down by a fighter jet. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a crowd lining...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Students ‘terrified’ after active shooter confusion leads Alabama police to wrong school

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer said there was a shooter on campus, the student recalled.
HOMEWOOD, AL
WNCT

$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night for players willing to risk $2 against the long, long odds of winning the big prize. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19, 2022, allowing the prize to grow larger...
IOWA STATE
WNCT

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. this week could be seen passing by near Charlotte on Saturday, alarming, as well as piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy