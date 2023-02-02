Lakers And Pacers Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Cole Swider, Austin Reaves and Scotty Pippen Jr.

LeBron James is questionable, while Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis are probable.

For the Pacers, Kendall Brown, Tyrese Haliburton, Trevelin Queen and Daniel Theis have all been listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the night with a 24-28 record in 52 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They have had an up-and-down season but are only 3.0 games out of the fifth seed.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and they are 11-16 in the 27 games they have played on the road.

As for the Pacers, they are also 24-28 and are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference (the final play-in tournament spot).

They are struggling as of late and are 1-9 in their last ten games (and in the middle of a three-game losing streak).

That said, the Pacers are a good team at home with a 16-10 record in the 26 games they have hosted in Indianapolis.

This will be the first time the Lakers and Pacers have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Last season, both teams missed the NBA Playoffs, but this year both teams have an excellent chance to return to the postseason.