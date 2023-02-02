Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College
FORT PIERCE—The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition,...
cbs12.com
Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center’s New Surgical Institute Marks Milestone with Topping Off Ceremony
The Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute on track to be completed by end of 2023. February 3, 2023 – With the late afternoon sun as the backdrop, Jupiter Medical Center leadership, lead donors and construction partners gathered to witness the placement of the final structural beam for what will soon be the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. The topping-off ceremony signifies progress for the construction project, which broke ground less than one year ago and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
How much is Jupiter Medical Center growing? Five things to know about the hospital's expansion
JUPITER — Jupiter Medical Center is sure to be having a happy new year. The not-for-profit hospital welcomed two new additions to its campus this January. Two weeks ago, Jupiter Medical held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its $4 million emergency room expansion. Last week, the hospital held a topping-off...
Recruitment Efforts Underway At Florida Law Enforcement Agencies
A job fair for first responders is being held on Friday and among the agencies taking part is the West Palm Beach Police Department. Sgt. Deanna Rideau tells us why rookie officers should want to choose WPB PD.
theplaidhorse.com
One of a Kind: How Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is Revolutionizing Equine Veterinary Care in Wellington
Dr. Byron Reid will forever remember the construction of his equine hyperbaric oxygen chamber in Loxahatchee, FL. After all, it took a flatbed trailer with two massive cranes just to get it inside—that, and the fact that the roof of the building could not be constructed until after the chamber was installed.
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
cbs12.com
Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
WPBF News 25
Wellington middle school staff member on leave after video of racial slur surfaces
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington Landings Middle School staff member is on administrative leave after using "highly offensive and obscene language in the presence of students" Thursday. Lindsay Ingersoll, the school principal, sent a message to guardians and staff Friday stating that there is an open investigation into the...
Leave signs and insults at home: Palm Beach County School Board could clamp down on speakers
The changes come after three years where parents and community members have yelled out of turn, insulted board members and brought signs and flags to the board chambers to advocate for a cause. Palm Beach Post. Parents and community members coming to speak their minds about Palm Beach County schools...
biscaynetimes.com
$46 Million Condo Shock
The Palm Bay Yacht Club stands 27 stories high at 780 NE 69th St., and real estate listings for its residences – with price tags between $338,000-$600,000 – boast of Biscayne Bay views, luxury amenities and an idyllic South Florida lifestyle. What’s not included in those effusive property...
cw34.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing
A federal jury this week found a former Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of wire fraud related to the misappropriation of more than $150,000 from the Piper's Angels Foundation, a North Palm Beach-based charity. The verdict in the case of Elizabeth Genna Suarez came Wednesday, following a three-day trial before...
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina.
cw34.com
$700,000 set aside to beautify Riviera Beach neighborhoods
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is setting aside money to beautify homes in the area. The Neighborhood RECLAIM ‘Home Rehabilitation Program’ received $500,000 from Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency and $200,000 from city funds. Funding is available for eligible single family...
westorlandonews.com
The Courtyards at Waterstone Offers New Homes in Palm Bay
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced that new model homes are available to tour in the second phase of The Courtyards at Waterstone in Palm Bay, Florida and 33 new single-family homes starting selling a week ago. “We are extremely excited to meet a demand for attainably priced, high quality homes...
wqcs.org
Black History Month: St. Lucie County Sheriff Remembers Captain Pat Duval
Fort Pierce - Thursday February 2, 2023: Hired in 1954, Pat Duval was St. Lucie County's first black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to the head of the detective bureau in 1973, and he...
wqcs.org
Caring for Dogs and Cats, Humanely; and Keeping Port St. Lucie Beautiful
Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we hear from Shannon Glendinning, the Marketing and PR Director for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. They’ve been through some financial turmoil recently having lost their Fort Pierce shelter, but they remain committed to carrying for the dogs and cats that come their way in Port St. Lucie.
