veronews.com

Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College

FORT PIERCE—The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition,...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center’s New Surgical Institute Marks Milestone with Topping Off Ceremony

The Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute on track to be completed by end of 2023. February 3, 2023 – With the late afternoon sun as the backdrop, Jupiter Medical Center leadership, lead donors and construction partners gathered to witness the placement of the final structural beam for what will soon be the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. The topping-off ceremony signifies progress for the construction project, which broke ground less than one year ago and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
PALM BEACH, FL
biscaynetimes.com

$46 Million Condo Shock

The Palm Bay Yacht Club stands 27 stories high at 780 NE 69th St., and real estate listings for its residences – with price tags between $338,000-$600,000 – boast of Biscayne Bay views, luxury amenities and an idyllic South Florida lifestyle. What’s not included in those effusive property...
PALM BAY, FL
cw34.com

$700,000 set aside to beautify Riviera Beach neighborhoods

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is setting aside money to beautify homes in the area. The Neighborhood RECLAIM ‘Home Rehabilitation Program’ received $500,000 from Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency and $200,000 from city funds. Funding is available for eligible single family...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

The Courtyards at Waterstone Offers New Homes in Palm Bay

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced that new model homes are available to tour in the second phase of The Courtyards at Waterstone in Palm Bay, Florida and 33 new single-family homes starting selling a week ago. “We are extremely excited to meet a demand for attainably priced, high quality homes...
PALM BAY, FL
wqcs.org

Caring for Dogs and Cats, Humanely; and Keeping Port St. Lucie Beautiful

Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we hear from Shannon Glendinning, the Marketing and PR Director for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. They’ve been through some financial turmoil recently having lost their Fort Pierce shelter, but they remain committed to carrying for the dogs and cats that come their way in Port St. Lucie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

