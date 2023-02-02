ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Tom Brady's retirement and the unknown future of Matt Patricia

By Jordy McElroy
 5 days ago
A year to the date of Tom Brady’s first retirement, the former New England Patriots quarterback retired for a second time on Wednesday. And this time, he made sure to say it’s “for good.”

FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna joined the Patriots Wire Podcast to react in real time to Brady’s announcement. He also dropped some golden nuggets on the futures of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

The panel delved into the expected impact of Bill O’Brien as the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach as well. Can he fix the team and turn them back into a playoff contender?

