Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
NBC Miami
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
NBC Miami
Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
NBC Miami
Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested for DUI in Hollywood
Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis was arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday when Davis, 34, reportedly crashed his Tesla into a disabled Toyota Tundra on the side of the highway, and struck a pedestrian that was standing next to the car, the arrest report said.
NBC Miami
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
NBC Miami
Heat Double Bonus: Can Miami Get Hot in Time for Late Season Run Into NBA Playoffs?
One season ago, the Miami Heat were for lack of a better term the Beasts of the East....well, the NBA's Eastern Conference that is. Miami had the best record in the conference and was just one controversial call away from what may have been a return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones stands firm on a major mistake
The Dallas Cowboys at one time had arguably the best three-headed monster at wide receiver in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Cooper last March, trading him to the Cleveland Browns for a late-round pick. The Cowboys put...
NBC Miami
Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites
Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.
