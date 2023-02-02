Krewe of Oshun parade 2023: What you need to know about the route, weather and parking

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first parade of the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras season is set for Saturday, Feb. 4. The Krew of Oshun will roll for the third time in North Baton Rouge at noon with a festival following at 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “We Are Black Excellence.” As of Feb. 2, the parade still needs parade walkers and dancing groups. Schools, cheer teams, nonprofits and others are encouraged to sign up.

Want to plan ahead and look up future Mardi Gras parades? Here is a guide to all the parades rolling this year for Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge .

Looking for king cakes in Baton Rouge? Check out this list.

Route

The parade route will be on Harding Boulevard and Street, turning left on Scenic Highway and heading toward 72 Avenue. From there, the parade will turn left and head to East Howell Boulevard. The parade will end on Howell Boulevard.

Weather

The latest Storm Tracker forecast says that highs will be in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies on Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz says that Saturday will also be a little windy.

Parking

Parking can be found on Howell Boulevard and along the route to the Scotlandville Parkway BREC Conservation Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.