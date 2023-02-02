ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Krewe of Oshun parade 2023: What you need to know about the route, weather and parking

By Trinity Velazquez
BRProud
BRProud
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGCzF_0kaZ66co00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first parade of the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras season is set for Saturday, Feb. 4. The Krew of Oshun will roll for the third time in North Baton Rouge at noon with a festival following at 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “We Are Black Excellence.” As of Feb. 2, the parade still needs parade walkers and dancing groups. Schools, cheer teams, nonprofits and others are encouraged to sign up.

Want to plan ahead and look up future Mardi Gras parades? Here is a guide to all the parades rolling this year for Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge .

Looking for king cakes in Baton Rouge? Check out this list.

Route

The parade route will be on Harding Boulevard and Street, turning left on Scenic Highway and heading toward 72 Avenue. From there, the parade will turn left and head to East Howell Boulevard. The parade will end on Howell Boulevard.

Weather

The latest Storm Tracker forecast says that highs will be in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies on Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz says that Saturday will also be a little windy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmbcU_0kaZ66co00

Parking

Parking can be found on Howell Boulevard and along the route to the Scotlandville Parkway BREC Conservation Park.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
NEW IBERIA, LA
BRProud

Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The month of love can be more than celebrating romantic relationships, you can celebrate your friends too. In a USA Today article all about Galentine’s Day and its meaning, it says the holiday came from an episode of “Parks and Recreation” where the show’s lead went with a group of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Hammond, Louisiana

Uncover the Thrilling Activities in Hammond, Louisiana. Hammond, Louisiana, is an exciting city with great things to see and do. From its rich cultural heritage to its bustling arts and entertainment scene, there’s something for every type of traveler in Hammond. Whether you’re interested in history or nature or...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here

North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weekend in Baton Rouge is never dull. The first weekend in February includes a free guided tour around a historic part of Louisiana, a class for kids to learn about the wonders of outer space and a chance to go back in time with a dinosaur-themed light show. On […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on Burbank Drive overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Blvd. around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. Another person was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in crash overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. No other details are available...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter

Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab

A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
thehoofprint.org

New Eats! The South Plains Co. Restaurant Review

Across the street from the ballpark, next to Fellowship Church, Zachary welcomes South Plains Food Company! From its wide menu selection to its large dining area, patrons can’t get enough of this hot, new, trendy restaurant!. 2022 brought new things for the new year, including the grand opening of...
ZACHARY, LA
BRProud

BRProud

235
Followers
89
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in local news, weather and sports on BRProud.com. Bringing you coverage for Baton Rouge and surrounding communities from WVLA NBC Local33 and WGMB Fox44.

 https://brproud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy