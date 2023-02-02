Read full article on original website
Baked cod and Ritz crackers recipe from Ina Garten will become a weeknight go-to dinner
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When the answer to “What’s for dinner, Mom?” is “Cod,” the subsequent whining can...
12tomatoes.com
Buttermilk Pecan Praline Skillet Cake
The richest skillet cake ever. There are many ways to top a cake. Sometimes just a simple dusting of powdered sugar can complete your confection to perfection. Other times you need to take a “more is more” approach and really lean into a decadent topping. This cake definitely falls into the latter category! But, instead of a frosting, you make a pecan praline glaze. If your mouth is already watering then you’re in the right place.
agupdate.com
Angel Food Cake
Sift cake flour and 1/2 C. sugar four times (add cocoa for a chocolate cake). Combine egg whites, salt, cream of tartar and flavoring in large bowl. Beat with sturdy beater until moist soft peaks form. Add the 1/3 C. of sugar in four additions, beating until blended each time. Do not over-beat. Sift in flour mixture in four additions, folding in with large spoon each time, turning bowl often. Do not use mixer for this. Spoon in angel food cake pan. Bake at 375° F for 35 to 40 minutes. Cut through batter a few times with knife to remove air pockets. Invert pan on soda bottle or other small-neck bottle and let stand until completely cool. Loosen from sides and remove from pan.
I've been baking banana bread for 25 years. This is the only recipe you'll ever need
The perfect banana bread is warm and comforting, with a caramelized exterior, moist crumb and silky-sweet bananas in a vanilla-scented batter. I’ve been making banana bread for 25 years and I’ve dabbled with the recipe countless times. I’ve adjusted the amount of flour and sugar, swapped egg whites and flax eggs for whole eggs, made the bread gluten-free and dairy-free, with applesauce, milk, yogurt, sour cream and butter. I’ve also played around with add-ins like nuts, chocolate and even Nutella. After all this experimenting, I’ve discovered the precise combination of ingredients that works best.
Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf
This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
gordonramsayclub.com
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
Tasting Table
Chocolate Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies Recipe
There's something about thumbprint cookies that just makes them better than your typical cookie. It could be the fact that they're more aesthetically-pleasing, however, thumbprint cookies are so desirable because they feature a bonus treat — the cookie itself, and then whatever that filling is in the middle. In the case of this chocolate salted caramel thumbprint cookies recipe, courtesy of developer Jessica Morone, that filling happens to be a homemade caramel sauce. Combined with a chocolate cookie base, these little treats are something to write home about. "These cookies are just so, so good," Morone corroborates. "The chocolate cookies are chewy, buttery, rich, and filled with an ooey gooey salted caramel."
gordonramsayclub.com
Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake
This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
gordonramsayclub.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
newmexicomagazine.org
Chocolate Ganache Tart
Serve Planty Sweet’s gluten-free vegan dessert to anyone who loves chocolate. It’s especially nice on Valentine’s Day! Don’t even bother to mention the substitutions; I bet they will never notice. CRUST. In a medium bowl, mix together the flours, xanthan gum, sea salt, and sugar until...
gordonramsayclub.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
KELOLAND TV
Add some sparkle to your life with edible glitter bombs
Who isn’t looking to bring more sparkle into their lives? Regardless of whether you’re wearing the sparkle on your shoes, in your hair, or in your makeup-a little glitter can makes you feel elevated. But, have you ever thought about edible glitter? Cotton Candy and Glitter Expert, Candy Molyneux from Sweet Spun Apothecary, stopped by to show us how we can create our own shimmer bombs that will take your cocktail party to new heights.
French Chocolate Mousse Recipe
Have you ever tasted French Chocolate Mousse? I’m talking about real chocolate mousse, not the instant or quick versions that use gelatin or cool whip. It's not difficult to make, and I promise this will be the Best Chocolate Mousse you've ever had!
KELOLAND TV
You will love these DIY pleated paper hearts
Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s time to decorate for Valentine’s Day but what do you do? Don’t worry, we’ve I’ve got you covered with – paper hearts, for a start. And they’re quite easy too, so while the violets might be – you won’t be blue.
gordonramsayclub.com
6-Minutes Chocolate Cake
This chocolate cake is super speedy and it tastes delicious! A quick and lovely dessert that requires just a few simple ingredients. The best thing is that you need exactly 6 minutes to make it! Try it:. Ingredients:. 170 grams’ sugar. 20 grams unsweetened cocoa powder. 100 ml boiling...
gordonramsayclub.com
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
EatingWell
Chocolate Rye Babka
To prepare dough: Combine milk and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, stirring briefly to incorporate. Let stand for about 5 minutes. Add all-purpose flour, rye flour, egg, 1 tablespoon sugar and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Mix on low speed until the dough comes together off the sides of the bowl, about 2 minutes. Add softened butter and continue to mix until a soft, smooth, elastic dough forms and you can hear it slapping on the sides of the bowl, 8 to 10 minutes.
Apple Blueberry Pie
With a homemade pie crust, filled with cinnamon apple filling and a drizzle of cinnamon icing, apple slab pie is always a crowd-pleaser and with the addition of blueberries takes it over the top in deliciousness.
Food & Wine
Oatmeal Cream Pies
If you loved oatmeal cream pies as a kid, you need these next-level versions, created by Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader of Chicago’s Loaf Lounge. This oatmeal pie recipe features tender, chewy cookies made with oats, dark brown sugar, molasses, and toffee bits. A light, creamy vanilla filling is the perfect complement. This recipe makes 25 cookies — perfect for a party or gathering, or refrigerate a few for later.
The Daily South
Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is So Stunning, We Want Every Piece—But Hurry, It’s Already Selling Out
When we think of durable kitchen workhorses that stand the test of time, Le Creuset tops the list. The iconic French cookware brand is home to heirloom-quality cast iron and stoneware that can last generations. Another signature? Le Creuset is unmatched when it comes to cookware styling with fresh colors and seasonal collections. And it just launched its newest color that’s sure to always stay in fashion: Matte Navy.
