There's something about thumbprint cookies that just makes them better than your typical cookie. It could be the fact that they're more aesthetically-pleasing, however, thumbprint cookies are so desirable because they feature a bonus treat — the cookie itself, and then whatever that filling is in the middle. In the case of this chocolate salted caramel thumbprint cookies recipe, courtesy of developer Jessica Morone, that filling happens to be a homemade caramel sauce. Combined with a chocolate cookie base, these little treats are something to write home about. "These cookies are just so, so good," Morone corroborates. "The chocolate cookies are chewy, buttery, rich, and filled with an ooey gooey salted caramel."

4 DAYS AGO