After enslavement: Christian County stories of survival
This is the first installment in a four-part Hoptown Chronicle series for Black History Month. A few years ago, a research nugget in Jack Glazier’s book on race relations in Christian County — “Been Coming Through Some Hard Times” — introduced me to a series written by Charles Meacham and published in the Kentucky New Era. Meacham, a former Hopkinsville mayor and newspaper publisher, titled the series “Slavery Survivors,” and he sought to tell the stories of people living in Christian County who had been enslaved. It had been 70 years since the end of the Civil War. Meacham found and told the stories of 25 people.
LBL’s Cook Unspools First Year On The Job
Leisa Cook’s first year as Land Between the Lakes Area Supervisor was no easy task. Hired in September 2021, a pair of disastrous December tornadoes rumbled through the Rivers just three months later. An EF-4 entered Kentucky through Cayce and Mayfield eventually passed through Lyon County — clipping Hillman...
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Preview of Gov. Lee’s State of the State address. Preview of Gov. Lee's State of the State...
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
Separate Hopkinsville crashes send two men to Nashville hospital
Two men were reportedly brought to the same Middle Tennessee hospital after being severely injured in two separate crashes in Kentucky on Saturday.
Chamber And Bell Trexton Partner For CCPS Helicopter
Through its 501 (c)(3) foundation, a UH-1H Airframe and two salvaged T53-13B engines have been donated to the Christian County Chamber of Commerce — and all with one specific goal in mind:. That an aviation mechanics program be created within the Christian County Public Schools system and its Gateway...
Springfield Firefighters Rescue 4 Trapped In Hotel Elevator
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Firefighters were called to the Holiday Inn Express in Springfield Saturday evening after four people became trapped in an elevator on the second floor. The first call came into 911 at 6:31 pm. Lieutenant Jeremy Leggett, a 14-year veteran of the Springfield Fire...
Ruby Hendrix, 80, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 80 year old Ruby Nell Acree Hendrix of Cadiz will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Monday at King’s Funeral Home. SURVIVORS:. SON:
Roger Waufle, 41, of Cadiz
A Celebration of Life for 41-year old Sergeant First Class Roger M. Waufle, of Cadiz, will be held at 1:00 Monday afternoon, February 6, at Hurricane Baptist Church in Cadiz with U.S. Army Honors rendered by Ft. Campbell’s 160th SOAR. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning at the...
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Three injured in I-24 crash
Three people were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other motor vehicles Monday morning on I-24 near Oak Grove in Christian County. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says all three patients were from one of the passenger vehicles. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says it happened...
CCPS Superintendent Bentzel Unveils Consolidation, Inspire Plans At Breakfast
With the 2024-25 school year quickly coming in focus, Christian County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel offered some clarity during Friday’s rescheduled “State of the Schools” Breakfast at The Bruce — as to where the district and its many campuses will be heading. Following a partnership...
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
More Than 400 Support Hopkinsville Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast
More than 400 supporters enjoyed pancakes, sausage, and a time of fellowship Saturday morning during the Hopkinsville Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. Kiwanis Club Vice-president Blake Nephew says the club was pleased with turnout Saturday morning at the Memorial Building in downtown Hopkinsville. Nephew says the breakfast would not be possible without...
Name Released In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 44-year-old Kyle Clark was northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail...
Clarksville Man Charged With Assaulting A Woman In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with assaulting a woman on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel in reference to a disturbance and found that 58-year-old William Gray had thrown a remote at his girlfriend after they had gotten back from getting food.
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
