Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker: “When we talk about Tom Brady’s glowing career let’s make sure we include EVERYTHING. Include the cheating scandals with the Patriots, include how he was suspended by the NFL for Deflategate and doctoring footballs…Make sure you do what you do to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, and their tainted careers. Make sure that when you’re reciting the good stuff Tom Brady did, make sure you include the other stuff that was in the mix because we do it for everybody else and he shouldn’t get a pass. He shouldn’t get a pass because ultimately, he did cheat. His team cheated and Tom Brady cheated. If I’m a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame I would not vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame. I would NOT because of the steps and the things he did to get a competitive advantage over other people. What people always kill me with is ‘IT AIN’T THE SAME THING! IT’S JUST AIR IN THE BALL! HE DIDN’T DO IT, BELICHICK DID IT!’ Well, getting teams’ defensive signals would help the quarterback, wouldn’t it?? Go talk to those other players who probably got cheated out of Super Bowls. Go talk to those guys on the Rams who thought they should have won another Super Bowl, but instead it went to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That’s what cheating is. Whether you steal $5 out of your grandmother’s purse or you steal $1 million from the bank, you’re a THIEF. Tom Brady DID cheat, why can’t we acknowledge it? Teflon Tom! All we ever do is ‘TOM IS THE GREATEST! HE’S THE GOAT!’ He marred and tainted his career being a part of that. We’re not going to let Tom Brady skate and act like nothing else happened other than sunshine and lollypops and championships. That’s not what his career is totally about. I know the pro football writers won’t do it, but if you’re going to hold the athletes to a high standard like they do in baseball with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens than do the damn same thing to Tom Brady.” (Full Segment Above)
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Charles Barkley Makes Opinion Of Tom Brady Extremely Clear
During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley discussed Tom Brady's career. Earlier this week, Brady announced that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. When asked about Brady, Barkley explained ...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Tom Brady announces major move after retirement
Tom Brady, fresh off a divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, won’t be dating anytime soon. Brady’s divorce reportedly hampered his play during the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Sources close to Tom tell us he’s going to spend the next few months just being a dad. We’re told he’s an extremely devoted father Read more... The post Tom Brady announces major move after retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
Antonio Brown said in an Instagram Live appearance that former teammate James Harrison gave him CTE. Harrison was apparently shocked to learn of the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver’s claim. Harrison tweeted the infamous video of Idris Elba choking on a chicken wing in an episode of “Hot Ones,” saying...
See Inside KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ritzy Kansas City Condo
It's good to be Patrick Mahomes these days (or any day for that matter). He's the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and the likely NFL MVP. He's also headed to the big game yet again. This good life has led to Patrick owning some incredible real estate and there are pics of a condo that's his.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Tom Brady yells during heated phone conversation after retirement announcement
The GOAT is angry. Tom Brady was photographed screaming into his cellphone at his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami on Wednesday — just hours after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, was seen smiling, applauding and filming his 10-year-old, Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, before stopping to take an increasingly heated phone call with AirPods in his ears. It’s not clear what Brady was saying during the call, which was caught on video, but his whole body looked tense as he talked with his hands and even ended up spitting at one...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
New, huge Derek Carr update revealed
The Raiders have finally authorized Derek Carr to speak with potential trade partners, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas,” Schefter tweeted. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission Read more... The post New, huge Derek Carr update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw
The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Report: Broncos Announce Significant Update To Defensive Coordinator’s Contract
NFL rules currently allow teams to block lateral moves from coordinators. As such, many of the league's best offensive and defensive minds are required to receive permission to interview for their same role with other clubs, should they feel the need to do so. For the past few weeks, ...
