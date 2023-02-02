ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, VT

Grand Isle Supervisory Union bans spectators at basketball games for rest of the season

By Maggie Reynolds
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
People throw punches and wrestle during what police called a "melee" at a middle school boys' basketball game in Alburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Screenshot of video courtesy of @HalfBaked802/Twitter

In response to a fight that broke out between spectators at a middle school basketball game Tuesday night, fans will be banned from all home games for the rest of the season in the Grand Isle Supervisory Union.

The game, which took place between the seventh and eighth grade basketball teams from Alburgh Community Education Center — a part of the Grand Isle Supervisory Union — and St. Albans City Elementary School, resulted in a fight on the basketball court that included a number of adult spectators.

According to state police, one of the people involved, Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, experienced a medical event while driving home from the game. He later died in the hospital; it is unclear whether the fight contributed to his death.

A letter addressed to the Grand Isle Supervisory Union community, signed by 10 district administrators, announced Thursday that spectators would not be permitted at home games for the rest of the season.

“We believe that athletics in education has an important role. However, given the current environment, we also recognize that an immediate change must happen,” district leaders wrote. “To ensure the safety of all of our learning community… we have made the difficult decision to end spectator attendance at GISU home games for the remainder of the basketball season.”

The letter explained that Tuesday’s incident reflects a trend of increasing spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout the state, and it cannot be ignored. The letter quoted the Vermont Principals’ Association statement that “when young adolescents’ needs and interests become secondary to pressures and unreasonable expectations from coaches, parents and even themselves, sports often have the opposite effect. Young adolescents’ psychological well-being should be a priority in developing middle school sports programs.”

Accordingly, the district plans to provide an opportunity for both students and adults to provide feedback on the current athletics environment.

School authorities have not said what prompted the fight, which involved both adult spectators and a couple of young players.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the members of the Grand Isle Supervisory Union.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Grand Isle Supervisory Union bans spectators at basketball games for rest of the season .

