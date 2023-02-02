Richland County deputy fired, arrested in Fairfield County larceny case

A Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was one of two men arrested in connection with a grand larceny case in Fairfield County, and he has been fired from his job with the Richland department.

According to a release from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, two men, Jason N. Edwards, 34, and Terry James Huling Jr., 46, have been arrested and charged with four counts each of grand larceny more than $10,000 and one count each of conspiracy.

Edwards had been a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department since 2019, most recently holding the title of master deputy.

“The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating several cases of grand larceny that have occurred over the past few months,” the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Through the course of this investigation, Edwards and Huling were developed as suspects. These incidents occurred at the same property in Fairfield County near the U.S. 321 N/White Oak area.”

Meanwhile, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in its own release that it was notified that Fairfield County was investigating a case in which Edwards might allegedly have been involved. On Thursday, Edwards was terminated from his position at the sheriff’s department and subsequently arrested.

“His actions are inexcusable, and I will not tolerate any criminal activity from any of my deputies,” Richland Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement. “It makes me angry to see someone who was entrusted with upholding the law breaking it.”

Fairfield Sheriff Will Montgomery said the investigation is ongoing.

“This investigation is still in its early stages and we are limited on what information that we can provide at this time,” Montgomery said in a statement. “I want to thank the victims in this investigation for their patience and cooperation. I also want to thank the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this investigation. We value the partnership that we have with them.”