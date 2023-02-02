ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Post-flood help available for Merced County residents

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRtcJ_0kaZ56f100

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Residents in Merced County who have experienced property damage due to the recent storm events may qualify for help, according to Merced County.

County officials say anyone who has property damage due to the recent storm events may qualify for a temporary reduction of property taxes under Revenue and Taxation Code 170.

According to officials, you will need important information.

  • An Application for Reassessment Calamity Claim Form must be filed with the Assessor within 12 months of the date of the damage.
  • The damage must be valued at over $10,000.
  • If you will be living somewhere else for an extended period of time, you may want to complete a Change of Mailing Address Form.

The county is asking If you believe that you qualify for calamity relief, please complete the Application for Reassessment Calamity Claim Form to the best of your knowledge, sign, include a telephone number, and return it to the Merced County Assessor’s Office.

According to officials, you will also need pictures, insurance reports, and/or contractor estimates would be helpful in determining the extent of the damage and can be emailed to mcassessor@countyofmerced.com or attached to your completed Application for Reassessment Calamity Claim Form.

If you have any questions or need assistance in completing the form, you can to the Assessor’s Office or call 209-385-7631.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Paradise Road in Modesto to Be Upgraded

Walking and Biking Will Be Easier on Paradise Road in Modesto. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be safer around traffic on half a mile of Paradise Road in west Modesto, thanks to a $3.56 million state grant. The City will use the funds to make part of the road more convenient to walk and ride a bicycle. The construction will cover the stretch of road between Sheridan Street and Modesto High School, along with several blocks of side streets.
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found in Fresno River, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who fled from deputies Thursday was found a day later, dead in the Fresno River, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Maurice Snowden was pulled over near Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst for making an illegal lane change, […]
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
CBS Sacramento

New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings

TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Truck falls into sinkhole days after another vehicle fell in

(KTXL) — A truck bypassed ‘Road Closed’ signs and fell into a sinkhole near Tracy, just two days after another vehicle did the same thing at the same sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol. “This was 100% preventable…the signs are clear, visible and unobstructed,” the CHP said in a Facebook post. The incident happened […]
TRACY, CA
The Valley Citizen

Frohman: Fix Modesto’s Three Can Catastrophe Now

Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen recently advised a disgruntled citizen that the city’s new three-can collection program for garbage waste is only a six-month “pilot program.”. While most pilot programs are tested in small areas of town, the Modesto City Council implemented the garbage collection experiment throughout the city, formulating rules with minimal citizen input. Now, the consequences of their dubious decisions have affected the entire city.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Thursday, Feb. 2. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with […]
DOS PALOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sprouts hiring for new location in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 employees for a new location opening soon in Merced. The store will be at 171 E. Yosemite Avenue and will open on Friday, March 24 – but managers say they want to start the hiring process earlier to be prepared for the grand […]
MERCED, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt

With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy