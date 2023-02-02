Read full article on original website
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
fox56news.com
Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond
Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky
There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
WKYT 27
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
WKYT 27
Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
wymt.com
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
WKYT 27
Catholic Action Center seeing an increase in donations in the new year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics establishment survey non-farm payroll employment rose by more than 500,000 in January. With these statistics showing a slight decline in inflation, Lexington homeless shelters are starting to feel some of the impacts. After a tough start...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures. Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning,...
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 2/5: Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and 2023 president Kelly Nisbet
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and 2023 president Kelly Nisbet. Spring is on the horizon, and many home buyers and sellers see that as a great time to get moving. Bluegrass Realtors represents...
WKYT 27
Ky. native, winner of HBO Max climbing show pushes for inclusivity in the sport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cat Runner won the first season of the new HBO Max show, ‘The Climb,’ and now he’s coming back to the gym where he trained in hopes of inspiring a new generation of climbers. “We want to invite people in from the community,...
This Kentucky City Is the 'Horse Capital of the World' — and the Horses Will Tell You Why You Should Visit
These reviews are straight from the horse's mouth.
wdrb.com
25 Years Later - 1998 February Snow Storm
Do you remember where you were during the first week of February 25 years ago? Odds are you were at home because a significant snow storm was rolling through the Ohio Valley! On the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd 1998, snow started falling on Kentuckiana as a large, very slow moving storm system was developing far to the south along the Gulf Coast. The snow became heavy Tuesday night and would continue for three more days. By Thursday the 5th, the low pressure system had reached the Carolina Coast and continued to dump heavy snow in our area. The snow didn't come to an end until late Friday the 6th.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY: New Leadership Team Named at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
MOUNT STERLING, KY – John Yanes, FACHE, CPPS, has been named the new president for Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. Yanes replaces Jennifer Nolan, who is taking on a ministry role with CHI Saint Joseph Health, in addition to her role as president at Flaget Memorial Hospital. With this realignment...
Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity
Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
WATCH | New distillery coming to Woodford County
SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday. The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Graylan Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.
WKYT 27
Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
WKYT 27
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
WLKY.com
How rolling blackouts happened in Kentucky, and what's being done to prevent more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E officials felt prepared the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, as Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country. By the power company's estimates, they would have 25% more capacity than demand for electricity, more than enough to keep customers warm as temperatures dipped below zero and the wind chill exceeded minus 30 degrees.
