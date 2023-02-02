ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond

A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, KY
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky

There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Catholic Action Center seeing an increase in donations in the new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics establishment survey non-farm payroll employment rose by more than 500,000 in January. With these statistics showing a slight decline in inflation, Lexington homeless shelters are starting to feel some of the impacts. After a tough start...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures. Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

25 Years Later - 1998 February Snow Storm

Do you remember where you were during the first week of February 25 years ago? Odds are you were at home because a significant snow storm was rolling through the Ohio Valley! On the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd 1998, snow started falling on Kentuckiana as a large, very slow moving storm system was developing far to the south along the Gulf Coast. The snow became heavy Tuesday night and would continue for three more days. By Thursday the 5th, the low pressure system had reached the Carolina Coast and continued to dump heavy snow in our area. The snow didn't come to an end until late Friday the 6th.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY: New Leadership Team Named at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, KY – John Yanes, FACHE, CPPS, has been named the new president for Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. Yanes replaces Jennifer Nolan, who is taking on a ministry role with CHI Saint Joseph Health, in addition to her role as president at Flaget Memorial Hospital. With this realignment...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity

Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | New distillery coming to Woodford County

SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday. The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Graylan Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
RICHMOND, KY

