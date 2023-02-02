Read full article on original website
North Carolina Community College Grant Program for hundreds of children: Apply for your $2,200
Education brings stability to our lives. It is a treasure that nobody can take away from you. Once a degree is obtained, the doors of endless opportunities open. You not only get financial freedom but also get to know how to live a well-mannered and well-disciplined life and how to respect your elders and love the youngsters.
Thousands apply in first days of expanded Opportunity Scholarship Program
The application period for 2023-2024 school year Opportunity Scholarships opened Feb. 1 and closes March 1. Each scholarship is worth up to $6,492 a year toward private school tuition. Applications for the Opportunity Scholarship Program opened Feb. 1 in North Carolina, marking the beginning of what is sure to be...
MURPHY: Science of reading is the answer to North Carolina’s literacy crisis; Teacher prep programs need to get on board
Literacy is the foundation of learning. If students can’t read well, there’s almost no chance they’re going to succeed in school. That’s why state leaders have been rightly focused on early grade literacy, and rightly alarmed that 68% of North Carolina fourth graders are not proficient in reading.
NC school districts struggle to fill teacher positions, report says
An alarming number of teachers have left the profession in North Carolina and school districts are struggling to fill the positions, a report found.
Fact check: Here’s why NC earned 2 Fs in study of K-12 education spending
If you look one way at North Carolina’s spending on education, it ranks 48th in the nation.
‘Wisdom’ begins historical journey
MAXTON — On display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian housed in Old Main at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, i
Sleeping hungry every night? Guaranteed Income Program for needy NC families: Apply to get $600 each month
It can be frustrating to remain jobless for months and sleep hungry at night. Isn’t it? According to a source, North Carolina is one of those states where so many people face hunger. About 1,245,800 people are affected. Out of this, nearly 394,000 are children.
'It’s going to make a big difference': N.C. non-profit to provide emotional support, resources to help firefighters impacted by cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit will provide more emotional support, peer support and other resources to support firefighters impacted by cancer along with their loved ones. N.C. FIREFIGHTER CANCER ALLIANCE:. The North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance is a non-profit that has been around since 2017. It aims...
Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
NCDOR begins accepting individual income tax returns for 2022
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue on Thursday officially opened the 2023 individual income tax season and began downloading 2022 returns. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will now receive acknowledgements. As it began accepting returns, NCDOR reminded taxpayers that it will be early March before returns will...
North Carolina Navy veteran gets home makeover
After years of Danny and Tina searching for the help, they needed to restore their home.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed. This position on medical...
North Carolina $1 million lottery ticket sold at this grocery store
The North Carolina Lottery had bad news and good news for the recent purchaser of a Powerball ticket. The bad news: They didn’t win the jackpot. The good news: They did win the second prize, a cool $1 million.
NC Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance
The bureau requested a 28.4 percent statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance.
State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed
(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
