Manchester, VT

Manchester man arrested for allegedly assaulting police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Ethan Weinstein
 3 days ago
William Arthur Nichols Jr., circled, was captured on body camera footage on Jan. 6. Photo via federal court records

A Manchester man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to his alleged violence against police officers at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Court documents describe William Arthur Nichols Jr.’s involvement in physical altercations with Capitol Police, including an attack in which he allegedly yanked an officer by the helmet, leaving the officer “screaming in pain.”

Nichols, 41, faces eight federal charges, including some stemming from allegedly assaulting several law enforcement officers.

An affidavit provided by Michael Willis, an FBI special agent, describes how investigators pieced together Nichols’s involvement in the Jan. 6 mob, using public source video and body camera footage to locate and identify the Vermonter.

But Nichols also made it easy. In one video described by Willis, Nichols spoke directly to a camera, saying, “I’m Arthur Nichols Jr. I’m from the Socialist Paradise of Vermont.”

William Arthur Nichols Jr., circled, was captured on body camera footage on Jan. 6. Photo via federal court records

The affidavit maps Nichols’ movements on Jan. 6. Donning a camo jacket and tactical vest, the court document states that he was seen wielding a circular shield, which he used to push and hit police officers attempting to secure the Capitol while lawmakers worked to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Later, the court documents describe footage that captured Nichols yelling at officers and straddling a balcony cloaked in a Trump 2020 “Keep America Great!” banner. Beneath him, a man appears to urinate.

William Arthur Nichols Jr., in yellow rectangle above, is seen on Jan. 6 as a man appears to urinate near a Trump flag. Photo via federal court records

Nichols appeared in federal court in Rutland on Wednesday, where he was released on conditions, including that he not possess a firearm and that he have his “travel restricted to Vermont and to Washington D.C. for court and attorney purposes only.” He is scheduled to appear virtually before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Feb. 9.

Nichols is at least the second Vermonter arrested in connection with participating in the Jan. 6 riot. Nicholas Languerand, previously of Wolcott, is serving a 44-month sentence for his involvement, Seven Days first reported .

In August, Brian Preller, a Florida resident who was staying in Vermont, was arrested in connection with his alleged participation in the Capitol riot.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Manchester man arrested for allegedly assaulting police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot .

