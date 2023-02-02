ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau area births, Feb. 2

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Justin and Laura Mork announce the birth of their daughter Jetta Jolene, born at 11:54 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Jetta weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Kyle and Cassandra Ambroziak announce the birth of their son Axel Bradley, born at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Axel weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Korey and Kelsey Oertel announce the birth of their daughter Olivia Katherine, born at 10:05 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023. Olivia weighed 6 pounds.

Skyloure Cynklaire Mills announces the birth of her daughter Mickinlee Jeaux, born at 3:54 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023. Mickinlee’ weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Wausau area obituaries February 3, 2023

Surrounded by loved ones at home, Joseph “Joe” Frank Sautner, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023. Joe was born May 8, 1979, in Norfolk, Virginia to the late William Joseph Sautner and Mary Jayne (Petroski) Sautner. He grew up in Glidden, Wisconsin since the age of 5 years old. He attended Glidden High School and went on to attend the Criminal Justice Program at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin. He also completed the emergency medical technician certificate at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau in May of 2012, where he first met his wife, Sarah Goree.
WAUSAU, WI
Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Feb. 6

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Is Your Dog Therapy-Certified? Volunteers and their therapy dogs are needed to visit patients in ProMedica Hospice. Volunteers provide companionship and social interaction for patients who enjoy animals and would like visitors. All dogs must be current on vaccines and certified as a pet therapy dog. Contact Mary at 715-344-4541 or Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org to learn more.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau

The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau West wins two titles, East, D.C. Everest one each at Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament

MERRILL – Marshfield won five individual titles and had three runner-ups as it captured the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament title on Saturday at Merrill High School. The Tigers racked up 238.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Wisconsin Rapids (172.5). Combined with an undefeated regular-season dual meet schedule, Marshfield...
WAUSAU, WI
‘Route 51’ to highlight 100 years of radio history in Wisconsin

WAUSAU – Public radio in Wisconsin has a long history of informing and entertaining listeners. This week marks the 100th anniversary of north central Wisconsin’s WLBL signal, which launched in 1923 as WPAH in Waupaca. The story behind public radio in Wisconsin – and its second official station – is a fascinating one, with strong connections to The Wisconsin Idea and the University of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Your Words: Wausau School District plan needs more input, research

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe

Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
MINOCQUA, WI
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
WAUSAU, WI
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WAUSAU, WI
Meet the three candidates for Stevens Point mayor

STEVENS POINT – On Feb. 21, city of Stevens Point voters will narrow a field of three mayoral candidates down to two during its primary election. The League of Women Voters reached out to the three candidates to learn more about them and why they are running. Following are...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

