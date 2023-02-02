ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three reasons Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame isn’t too concerning

It has happened. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame for greener grass at Alabama. It seems like what Nick Saban wants, Nick Saban gets. Even though Marcus Freeman is losing his play-calling leader on offense, there shouldn’t be too many concerns over Rees leaving. Obviously, Rees rubbed some people the wrong way, me included, with his public tirades during games.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.  Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Michael Jordan’s last words to Charles Barkley: ‘Motherf–er, f–k you’

The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was about a decade ago, and the Bulls legend apparently told Barkley to go f–k himself. Barkley and Jordan were best friends up until the “NBA on TNT” host criticized Jordan’s role as an NBA executive in a 2012 interview. Barkley, who was a TNT analyst, said Jordan was not doing a great job as owner of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Barkley has said Jordan called him over his comments and after an unpleasant exchange, they never spoke again. As for what was said during that phone call? “He went...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies

The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
The Comeback

Groin shot earns college player suspension

Washington Huskies guard Cole Bajema has been suspended one game after an embarrassing incident in Thursday night’s game against the UCLA Bruins. The Pac-12 suspended the Huskies‘ Bajema for “contact … to the groin area of an opponent which is not clearly accidental.” Bajema struck Bruins forward Adem Bona in the private parts late in Read more... The post Groin shot earns college player suspension appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

