klcc.org
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what's working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
eugeneweekly.com
Signal Ignites 4J Board Meeting
What should have been an ordinary meeting of the Eugene School District 4J Board of Directors quickly turned into tense debate with concerns about public records and allegations of racism. At a Feb. 1 regular board meeting, the 4J Board of Directors was conducting the routine business of adding new...
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: They're All Grown Up! How Millennials are Shaping the Present and Future of Politics, Business, and Culture
The Millennial Generation is 75 million strong – the largest generation in American history and one that has been called “the demographic bridge to America’s more diverse future.” For years, this cohort, which includes people born between 1981-1996, seemed forever young, always in the shadow of their parents’ generation, the Boomers.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
kcfmradio.com
Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades
Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget does not include capital construction funds for OSU-Cascades’ proposed $60 million health and recreation center. The governor's recommended budget, released Tuesday, is a 475-page proposal for how to raise and spend money in Oregon for the two-year budget cycle that begins on July 1.
klcc.org
University of Oregon museum exhibit brings the history of Eugene's lesbian community to the present day
Rainbow flags mark the latest exhibit at the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History. It’s to celebrate Eugene’s lesbian legacy. In partnership with the UO’s Eugene Lesbian History Project, the museum presents a comprehensive history of the city’s lesbian community through the years. The oral history portion alone has 83 different narrators.
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
kezi.com
OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
klcc.org
Good Gardening: Better Bad Beds
Lane County Extension Service Master Gardener John Fischer here with KLCC's Good Gardening. I've already explained my concerns about raised beds. Increased water use, difficulty in maintaining soil fertility, and the over use of non-sustainable materials - particularly old growth cedar. But despite my lecturing, and maybe because of mobility...
centraloregondaily.com
Injured snowmobiler rescued from Elk Lake Resort
Search and Rescue used a snow ambulance to bring an injured snowmobiler out of the backcountry on Saturday. The rider, a 44 year-old woman from Corvallis, was brought to Elk Lake Lodge where staff called Deschutes County Dispatch just before 1 p.m. According to Deputy Shane Zook, the Assistant Search...
kezi.com
Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
highway58herald.org
02/02/2023– WATER OBSTRUCTION: MCKENZIE RIVER 1/4 MILE DOWNSTREAM FROM THE OLALLIE BOAT LAUNCH (PHOTO)
Downloadable file: McKenzie_River_Obstruction_Olallie.jpg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately ¼ mile downstream from Olallie boat launch. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and is not safely navigable. For the...
klcc.org
Antisemitic hate speech keeps showing up in a Springfield community
For the last few weeks, Springfield Police have been investigating incidents of antisemitic messaging left in Ziploc bags along the streets and sidewalks of Thurston. According to Springfield Police, the clear bags contain dry corn kernels—meant to weigh them down—and fliers with “vulgar, hateful and antisemitic” language and images.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
kpic
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
