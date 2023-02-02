Read full article on original website
KSLA
Feeling like spring today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to mild temperatures across the ArkLaTex this morning with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. We could also see some patchy areas of fog so be aware of that as you head into work and school. Later this afternoon, break out the...
KSLA
The spring-like weather continues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! The nice weather continues in the ArkLaTex, even after a foggy start to your week. Temperatures will reach the low-70s today for highs across the region, continuing the spring-like conditions that we are enjoying. We will have some cloudy skies throughout the day, but nothing should get in the way of a nice day. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s. Southerly wind is bringing plenty of warm air in moisture into the ArkLaTex, which is also why much of the cloud cover is moving in too. It will be windy at times today and tonight with wind speeds up to around 20 miles per hour.
KSLA
The nice weather continues!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The sunshine continues today and temperatures will get even warmer with some folks possibly hitting the low-70s, though I’m calling for the upper-60s across most of the ArkLaTex. A little cloud cover will be present throughout the day. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-40s.
KSLA
Dry weekend ahead, but look for more rain returning next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dry and gradually warmer conditions will continue through the weekend. The break in the wet weather won’t last long with rain chances returning as soon as Monday night into Tuesday as a pair of weather systems moves through next week. We’ll see clear this evening...
KSLA
Sunny Saturday ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It was beautiful yesterday and it will be all weekend too! Highs today will reach the upper-50s and low-60s across the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine. There will be a little cloud cover this afternoon but nothing that will hamper the nice day. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop to the 30s with passing clouds overnight.
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
ktalnews.com
Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?
Warm weather builds today, cold front brings rain …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, February 6th. Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting …. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation. >>> https://trib.al/SNOFEsI.
ktalnews.com
South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
KTBS
Give a Rosebush this Valentine’s Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - Valentine’s Day is synonymous with giving roses. But why not give a rose bush this year, plant it with your loved one and be there when it blooms? The American Rose Society encourages you to give a rosebush this Valentine’s day instead of a bouquet of roses. The American Rose Society is here to help you grow better roses!
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is set to open in early March on the corner of Crockett at Marshall Street, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight...
KSLA
Dogwood subdivision under boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory. On Feb. 4, the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, which is outside of the city limits of Bossier City, is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.
KTBS
Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. With 1200 tickets, the sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun...
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
KSLA
SporTran postponing Bossier City route reductions
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The plan to reduce SporTran travel in Bossier City is now on hold. According to SporTran, the Bossier City Council’s plan to reduce their budget from $900,000 annually to $500,000 caused them to change their routes. They would no longer offer service in the city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, night and weekend service would end, and they would eliminate routes 105 and 107.
q973radio.com
Here’s Where You Can Find The Best Tater Tots in Shreveport
I love tater tots.. little fried potato pillows that are crunchy and fluffy! Not to mention they’re perfect to dip in your favorite condiment or sauce or mix with some sort of protein!. I was looking for the best Tater Tots around Shreveport online the other day and found...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
KTBS
Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier
January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
KSLA
Pedestrian struck by car on Lakeshore Drive, taken to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a man crossing the street was hit by a car on Lakeshore Drive west of Jewella Avenue. The man sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Oschner LSU Health. The driver remained at the scene of the incident.
