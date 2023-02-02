SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! The nice weather continues in the ArkLaTex, even after a foggy start to your week. Temperatures will reach the low-70s today for highs across the region, continuing the spring-like conditions that we are enjoying. We will have some cloudy skies throughout the day, but nothing should get in the way of a nice day. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s. Southerly wind is bringing plenty of warm air in moisture into the ArkLaTex, which is also why much of the cloud cover is moving in too. It will be windy at times today and tonight with wind speeds up to around 20 miles per hour.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO