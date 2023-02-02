This Manatee County native announced he’s the new head football coach at Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman tapped its past to find the program’s next head football coach.

Raymond Woodie Jr., a Manatee County native, announced on social media he’s returning to his alma mater as their next head coach.

The HBCU (historical Black colleges and universities) program snagged national headlines when they agreed in principle to make Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed, a Super Bowl winner and Miami Hurricanes legend, the 16th head coach in program history.

Reed never coached a game at the school located in Daytona Beach. Rather, a video on social media where Reed criticized the school’s facilities preceded an Instagram post in January from Reed about the school informing him they would not ratify his contract to be their head coach.

Instead, the school moved on from the Reed saga to name Woodie their head coach, according to Woodie’s Facebook post.

“Grateful, thankful and blessed to announce that I will be returning to my alma mater to serve as the next Head Football Coach at Bethune-Cookman University,” Woodie wrote on Facebook. “I look forward to bringing a winning culture back to the city. Winning on and off the field are my top priorities for our team. I know we have work to do, and I hope that Wildcat Nation will be behind us! I look forward to seeing you all in the stands on Saturday’s this fall, and for many seasons to come. This is just the beginning! Let’s get after it Wildcats!!”

Woodie last was a head coach in high school, where he led Palmetto High until departing for college football as an assistant under Willie Taggart.

Woodie was on Taggart’s staff at Western Kentucky, USF, Oregon, Florida State and Florida Atlantic. Woodie’s recruiting prowess led to him getting named as the No. 2 recruiter in the ACC by 247 Sports in 2018, the top recruiter in the Pac-12 in 2017, the American Athletic Conference’s top recruiter in 2014 and the Sun Belt’s Recruiter of the Year in 2012.

In addition to his time at Palmetto High, the Florida native also guided Bayshore High to the playoffs multiple times, which is also the last time the Bruins have qualified for the FHSAA football playoffs.

At FAU, Woodie was the Owls associate head coach, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator until the school fired Taggart as head coach in 2022.

Woodie was an All-American for Bethune-Cookman as a linebacker and safety in 1992-95. His son, Raymond Woodie III, was recently a senior defensive back in 2022 for the Cal Bears.