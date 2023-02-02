ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

foxillinois.com

Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign County Crime Stoppers looking for porch pirate

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft. At 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, police say an individual approached a residence in the 1500 block of South Smith Road in Urbana. We're told the male suspect removed a...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing Bloomington man found

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wsiu.org

Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023

A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead after they were shot in Decatur Monday night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Drive to see a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Coroner identifies man found dead in semi-truck

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a Springfield man who was found dead in a semi-truck over the weekend. Coroner Jim Allmon said James Barksdale, 56 was found in a semi-truck that was in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue on Saturday. He was pronounced […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

