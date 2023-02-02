Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
foxillinois.com
Champaign County Crime Stoppers looking for porch pirate
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft. At 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, police say an individual approached a residence in the 1500 block of South Smith Road in Urbana. We're told the male suspect removed a...
wmay.com
Taylorville teen sentenced to four days in jail over school shooter hoax
A Taylorville teen will spend a couple of more days in jail for a bogus threat directed against his high school. Newschannel 20 reports 18-year-old Payton Chronister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities say Chronister wrote a note on a bathroom wall at Taylorville High...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Police report shows EMS worker on trial tried to influence officer’s ‘recollection’ of murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another motion has been filed in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion in Limine Tuesday that forbids certain […]
foxillinois.com
Springfield woman arrested during Sangamon County drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield. On Tuesday, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
foxillinois.com
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
‘It’s good to see when he smiles’: recovering victim’s mother opens up after shooting suspect’s arrest in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 12-year-old boy is adjusting to life in a wheelchair after he was shot in October. With a suspect now behind bars, his mother is ready to share his story. Like a lot of boys his age, Lamondre Davis loves to play basketball. But a bullet took that away from him. […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington man found
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
foxillinois.com
New court documents show new evidence in EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. State’s Attorney...
wsiu.org
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
25newsnow.com
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead after they were shot in Decatur Monday night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Drive to see a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing […]
Sangamon Co. Coroner identifies man found dead in semi-truck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a Springfield man who was found dead in a semi-truck over the weekend. Coroner Jim Allmon said James Barksdale, 56 was found in a semi-truck that was in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue on Saturday. He was pronounced […]
Shelby Co. parents honor daughter on National Wear Red Day
National Wear Red Day brings awareness to heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.
