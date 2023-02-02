Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
City of Early Promotes Market At International Council of Shopping Centers
The City of Early hosted its own booth at the 2023 International Council of Shopping Centers. The Economic Development District of Early, TX sought to get in front of retailers, brokers, restaurants, etc., and get them to place businesses in Early Texas. They were also seeking to connect property owners in Early, TX with retailers. The City of Early furthermore focused on bringing business to the new Town Center Project, nearly having a plat available to sell lots. They are starting preliminary conversations to get retailers in there.
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: Brownwood tennis tournament
Pictured are members of the Brownwood High tennis team, who competed in tournament action against San Angelo Lake View and Lampasas Friday. Liberty Hill was unable to make the event as the quad format was scrapped and results were not recorded.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 2/3/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 27 through February 2:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from January 27 through February 2:. Discover Bank vs. Sammie L....
ktxs.com
Clyde Police Department remembering former Callahan County Commissioner
CLYDE, Texas — The Clyde Police Department is mourning the loss of Callahan County Commissioner, Rick McGowen. "Today we are mourning the passing of one of the good ones, Rick McGowen. Rick was a friend to this department, and countless others, helping us out more times than I can count. Two years ago, when our streets were covered in snow, Rick and his crew showed up with heavy equipment and began clearing our city streets. Several months ago Rick showed up to block an intersection as officers were involved in a standoff with a subject who had shot a man the night before, and began firing on officers from his home. We didn’t call Rick and ask for him to help, he just felt the need to help, however he could, and that’s what he did. I ask new officer applicants a question that usually gets strange looks, “what does being noble mean?”. I want them to know, and believe, that what they are signing up to do is noble.it is serving something greater than oneself. Well Rick McGowen was the personification of that, he truly was a “noble” man, and he will be missed. Our prayers go out to the McGowen family, please send yours as well."
brownwoodnews.com
Ronnie Lee Massey
Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, Saturday 3, 2023. Services for Ronnie are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Brownwood United Supermarkets location alters hours due to winter weather
BROWNWOOD, Texas — On Wednesday, February 1, the United Supermarkets in Brownwood will once again close at 8:00 p.m., as road conditions remain hazardous. The store will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. The United Express fuel center will also close at 8:00 p.m., while fuel pumps...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions record second straight district victory, 3-0 at China Spring
CHINA SPRING – The Brownwood Lions improved to 2-0 in District 5-4A soccer action with its second consecutive 3-0 league win, this time over the China Spring Cougars. In a make-up game from Tuesday, the Lions (6-7-1, 2-0) struck first on a goal by Noah Barron less than one minute into the contest.
brownwoodnews.com
Santa Anna man arrested for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual
According to a news release from the Coleman Police Department – On February 2, 2023, the Coleman Police Department filed Third-degree Felony charges on Malcolm Todd McMillan, age 54 of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. An arrest warrant was issued and McMillan was arrested by the Santa Anna Police Department in Santa Anna, Texas. He was placed in the Coleman County Jail for allegations that he had taken several thousands of dollars from elderly individuals in Coleman. Bond was set by the Coleman County Justice of the Peace at $40,000.00.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions move back into second place, sweep district series from Graham, 52-44
GRAHAM – The Brownwood Lions rebounded from a disappointing finish Friday night and reclaimed sole possession of second place in the District 6-4A standings with a 52-44 victory over the Graham Steers Saturday afternoon. Coming off a 59-56 home loss to Stephenville (12-16, 2-3), the Lions (13-15, 3-3) defeated...
brownwoodnews.com
Mark Anthony ‘Tony’ Corbell
Funeral services for Mark Anthony “Tony” Corbell, 73, of Priddy and formerly of Odessa, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Priddy. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite.
Man evading police causes fatal crash in Eastland
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3. The male driver, […]
Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid
EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
brownwoodnews.com
No. 9 Stephenville distances itself from Lady Lions in second half, 51-32
The Brownwood Lady Lions remained within striking distance through one half, but the No. 9 Stephenville Honeybees pulled away over the final two quarters for a 51-32 District 6-4A victory Friday night at Warren Gym, completing the season sweep. With the loss, the Lady Lions (16-18, 3-4) are locked in...
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Longhorns, May squads pick up wins in make-up action
EARLY – The Early Longhorns halted a three-game District 8-3A skid and got back to their winning ways with a 50-43 home victory over Millsap Saturday afternoon. In a game originally scheduled for this past Tuesday prior to the winter weather outbreak, Early (6-5 in district) led 12-8 after one quarter and 18-16 at halftime, but trailed 34-30 heading into the fourth period where the Longhorns outscored Millsap 20-9.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions climb out of an 11-point hole, stave off late Graham surge for 40-36 victory
GRAHAM – The playoff-bound Brownwood Lady Lions used a 16-1 run during the second and third periods to erase an 11-point deficit en route to a 40-36 victory over the Graham Lady Blues in Saturday’s District 6-4A and regular season finale. Trailing by a 17-6 count early in...
Comments / 0