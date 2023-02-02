Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady’s Final Gift to Patriots: Another ‘Pass’?
Tom Brady's NFL playing career ended as it began: guiding the New England Patriots to victory in the first days of February. Leave it to Brady to find a way to "win" his retirement, skeptical as the football world may be about his Wednesday reveal's lasting power. One could easily argue he's chasing Michael Jordan in terms of announced retirements but this latest does seem to carry a sense of finality, particularly when Brady posted a lengthy montage of photos taken with teammates and rivals alike on his Instagram story.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Tri-City Herald
Travis Etienne Makes His Jaguars Pitch to Bengals’ Tee Higgins
It is highly unlikely star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins plays for any team but the Bengals in 2023, but that doesn't stop rumors -- and recruiting -- from happening. Even from Jacksonville Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne. An article from The Athletic on the Bengals' offseason and extension...
Tri-City Herald
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The on-the-field phase of the scouting season is complete following Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, for the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL, the focus turns to the Scouting Combine and deeper dives into the prospects. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings published...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Not-So-Happy Anniversary: Six Years Since Super Bowl LI Collapse vs. Tom Brady’s Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons, led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, were set to play in their second Super Bowl and cap off a magical season in style. On the opposing sideline stood the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, looking to add another title to an already formidable dynasty. By...
Tri-City Herald
How to Build a Winning DFS Lineup for Super Bowl LVII
It’s Super Bowl week! That means countless bets and wagers, player props and of course, DFS lineups, will be submitted for the biggest game on the planet. To give you some help in setting those DFS lineups, here’s a look at a lineup I’ve built for this super clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Tri-City Herald
Tony Romo Dishes on How Sean Payton Will Fix Russell Wilson
Now that the Denver Broncos have landed their new head coach Sean Payton, fans will focus on the question that plagued them over the entirety of the 2022 season: what is going on with Russell Wilson?. After trading away ample capital last offseason to acquire the former All-Pro quarterback, Wilson...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Bengals Position Coach Lands Second Offensive Coordinator Interview With Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI — The Bengals gave quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher a new contract recently. Although, it's not keeping him from an in-person interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their open offensive coordinator position. "Dan Pitcher will interview this week," Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network. "Now, it's technically his...
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII Player Props
Jalen Hurts, who is 18-1 in his last 19 starts, will look to cap off his record-setting season by adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the hardware display on Broad Street. Philadelphia’s star quarterback aims to add to his NFL single-season rushing touchdown total by a quarterback (15) on the game’s biggest stage.
Tri-City Herald
Kyrie Irving Trade Moves Mavericks’, Nets’ NBA Title Odds
It didn’t take long for Kyrie Irving’s trade request to come to fruition. The Nets’ guard asked to be dealt on Friday and by Sunday the front office had agreed to terms with the Mavericks. Brooklyn sent Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Betting Hub
The Big Game is less than a week away, and we have you covered for all things Super Bowl LVII. Whether you are looking to wager on the point total, spread, player props or build a DFS showdown lineup, we’ve got everything you need right here!. The SI betting...
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid Talks Eagles, Brandon Graham Says he is Indebted to the KC Coach
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will sit atop a riser in Phoenix Monday night and be asked all sorts of questions. Some of them will even have to do with facing the Eagles, an organization that gave him his first crack at being a head coach, a place where he spent 14 years.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: LA’s Betting Odds Shift After Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas
The Los Angeles Lakers top trade target, Kyrie Irving, will head to the Western Conference. However, Irving won’t don the purple and gold; instead, he’s heading to the Dallas Mavericks and creating a new tandem with superstar Luka Doncic. LA and Irving have been linked to each other...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Trading For Kyrie Irving, Now Headed To Mavericks
Your Los Angeles Lakers may have just dodged a bullet!. Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving blew up the NBA's trade deadline week Friday when he demanded to be dealt away from a 31-21 club expected to contend for the title after contract extension talks melted down. The Lakers...
Tri-City Herald
Fischler Report: Lamoriello Has Bo in Tow and May Not Be Through
Like an electric car ready for a long trip, Lou Lamoriello is proving his batteries are fully recharged. What’s more, he may continue speeding along the Trading Thruway. Time still is on Lamoriello’s side. The long-term signing of Bo Horvat has energized an Islanders team that – in...
Tri-City Herald
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
Tri-City Herald
After Ending Losing Streak, Pelicans Look To Continue Recent Dominance Of Visiting Kings
"OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it's called 'two in a row.' And if we win again tomorrow, it's called a 'winning streak.' It has happened before." - Lou Brown, Major League. After three weeks without a victory, the New Orleans Pelicans finally put an end...
Tri-City Herald
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
Comments / 0