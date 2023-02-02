ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady’s Final Gift to Patriots: Another ‘Pass’?

Tom Brady's NFL playing career ended as it began: guiding the New England Patriots to victory in the first days of February. Leave it to Brady to find a way to "win" his retirement, skeptical as the football world may be about his Wednesday reveal's lasting power. One could easily argue he's chasing Michael Jordan in terms of announced retirements but this latest does seem to carry a sense of finality, particularly when Brady posted a lengthy montage of photos taken with teammates and rivals alike on his Instagram story.
Tri-City Herald

Travis Etienne Makes His Jaguars Pitch to Bengals’ Tee Higgins

It is highly unlikely star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins plays for any team but the Bengals in 2023, but that doesn't stop rumors -- and recruiting -- from happening. Even from Jacksonville Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne. An article from The Athletic on the Bengals' offseason and extension...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The on-the-field phase of the scouting season is complete following Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, for the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL, the focus turns to the Scouting Combine and deeper dives into the prospects. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings published...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

How to Build a Winning DFS Lineup for Super Bowl LVII

It’s Super Bowl week! That means countless bets and wagers, player props and of course, DFS lineups, will be submitted for the biggest game on the planet. To give you some help in setting those DFS lineups, here’s a look at a lineup I’ve built for this super clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Tri-City Herald

Tony Romo Dishes on How Sean Payton Will Fix Russell Wilson

Now that the Denver Broncos have landed their new head coach Sean Payton, fans will focus on the question that plagued them over the entirety of the 2022 season: what is going on with Russell Wilson?. After trading away ample capital last offseason to acquire the former All-Pro quarterback, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII Player Props

Jalen Hurts, who is 18-1 in his last 19 starts, will look to cap off his record-setting season by adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the hardware display on Broad Street. Philadelphia’s star quarterback aims to add to his NFL single-season rushing touchdown total by a quarterback (15) on the game’s biggest stage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Kyrie Irving Trade Moves Mavericks’, Nets’ NBA Title Odds

It didn’t take long for Kyrie Irving’s trade request to come to fruition. The Nets’ guard asked to be dealt on Friday and by Sunday the front office had agreed to terms with the Mavericks. Brooklyn sent Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Betting Hub

The Big Game is less than a week away, and we have you covered for all things Super Bowl LVII. Whether you are looking to wager on the point total, spread, player props or build a DFS showdown lineup, we’ve got everything you need right here!. The SI betting...
Tri-City Herald

Fischler Report: Lamoriello Has Bo in Tow and May Not Be Through

Like an electric car ready for a long trip, Lou Lamoriello is proving his batteries are fully recharged. What’s more, he may continue speeding along the Trading Thruway. Time still is on Lamoriello’s side. The long-term signing of Bo Horvat has energized an Islanders team that – in...
Tri-City Herald

Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...

