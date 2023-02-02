A week after facing Dawn Staley and South Carolina, Alabama women's basketball returns to the court against its first repeat opponent of the season: the Missouri Tigers. The Crimson Tide lost the first matchup 66-65 in Tuscaloosa, but Kristy Curry's squad has amassed a 4-2 record in conference since then, with the only losses coming against two undefeated teams left in the country - the Gamecocks and the Tigers of LSU.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO