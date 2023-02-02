ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida

Coming off of a season-sweeping win at LSU that improved its SEC record to 10-0, No. 4 Alabama basketball now sets its sights on Coleman Coliseum and the Florida Gators this Wednesday night. The 10-0 start ties the Crimson Tide's start to the season in 2020-21 under head coach Nate...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball at Missouri

A week after facing Dawn Staley and South Carolina, Alabama women's basketball returns to the court against its first repeat opponent of the season: the Missouri Tigers. The Crimson Tide lost the first matchup 66-65 in Tuscaloosa, but Kristy Curry's squad has amassed a 4-2 record in conference since then, with the only losses coming against two undefeated teams left in the country - the Gamecocks and the Tigers of LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Alabama Hires New Defensive Coordinator

It has been a week for Alabama football and head coach Nick Saban. They have officially filled two assistant openings, as they hired Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to fill the same role. This comes days after Alabama agreed to hire Notre Dame's offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for their opening....
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy