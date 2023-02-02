Read full article on original website
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live
When exactly allergy season begins can be difficult to pin down, especially in Texas.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
Local landscaping business booked for the next 6 months following winter storm
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cleanup efforts are underway across Central Texas, and local landscaping companies are working around the clock. Douglas Cathey, the owner of Cathey's Tree Service, told KVUE on a regular week, they get about 15 calls. In the past few days they've been getting almost 200 calls per day.
Don’t Do This! The Most Expensive Traffic Violations in Texas
I consider myself a rather conservative driver. My speedometer rarely goes more than 3-4 mph over the posted speed limit, I'm borderline obsessive about using my turn signals, and yellow lights mean slow down, not speed up. Of course, there are exceptions from time to time, but I said I'm...
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KVUE
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring
KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
dallasexpress.com
Texas State Park Photo Contest
In honor of its 100th birthday, Texas State Parks is encouraging visitors to take photos at one of the state’s 89 state parks as part of a yearlong contest. The photo contest will offer a new theme every season to celebrate the centennial. In a press release, social media coordinator Whitney Bishop for Texas Parks and Wildlife said, “There are so many special moments to capture, from watching a beautiful sunset to catching your first fish. This contest is about more than taking pictures. It’s about making memories.”
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
History Uncovered: A Piano Man Changes North Texas
Billy Joel croons a song across the radio waves about a Piano Man. We sing along, not realizing that many years before Billy Joel sang of such a man, a piano man helped change Texas history.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
kogt.com
Crab Trap Removal Dates Set
Every February for the past 21 years, countless volunteers have offered up their time to help search for and remove abandoned crab traps. Crab traps left in the water can foul shrimpers’ nets, snag anglers’ lines and “ghost fish” which allows traps to unintentionally kill fish trapped inside as well as create unseemly views. To date, more than 40,000 abandoned crab traps have been removed from Texas coastal waters.
KTEN.com
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
So Delicious! Two Texas Originals Debut Two New Flavors
In Texas, there are brands that more than just known in our great state. They are known all across the nation. It brings us a sense of state pride to know these individual brands are enjoyed by thousands of people every day. Now, with being so well-known, it also means...
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: February 4
On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Try these fun things in Texas Hill Country that go beyond wine tasting
The hills are alive with two-stepping, cliff jumping and mountain biking.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
