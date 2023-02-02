ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring

KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
Texas State Park Photo Contest

In honor of its 100th birthday, Texas State Parks is encouraging visitors to take photos at one of the state’s 89 state parks as part of a yearlong contest. The photo contest will offer a new theme every season to celebrate the centennial. In a press release, social media coordinator Whitney Bishop for Texas Parks and Wildlife said, “There are so many special moments to capture, from watching a beautiful sunset to catching your first fish. This contest is about more than taking pictures. It’s about making memories.”
Crab Trap Removal Dates Set

Every February for the past 21 years, countless volunteers have offered up their time to help search for and remove abandoned crab traps. Crab traps left in the water can foul shrimpers’ nets, snag anglers’ lines and “ghost fish” which allows traps to unintentionally kill fish trapped inside as well as create unseemly views. To date, more than 40,000 abandoned crab traps have been removed from Texas coastal waters.
Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
So Delicious! Two Texas Originals Debut Two New Flavors

In Texas, there are brands that more than just known in our great state. They are known all across the nation. It brings us a sense of state pride to know these individual brands are enjoyed by thousands of people every day. Now, with being so well-known, it also means...
Today In Texas History: February 4

On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas

With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
