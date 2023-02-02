Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
khqa.com
Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
starvedrock.media
Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire
Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
Fulton County first responders save life of man who fell through ice
First responders in Fulton County rescued a man who had fallen through ice earlier this week. According to a release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance responded to a possible drowning in progress outside of St. David, Illinois. When deputies...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
Central Illinois Proud
Portable heaters suspected as Peoria fire cause
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a residential fire Thursday evening. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, fire crews found smoke coming from the second floor of a home at 1800 S. Arago St. Two hose lines were advanced to the second floor due to heavy fire conditions.
1470 WMBD
Portable heaters to blame for fire on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA, Ill. — It appears a house fire late Thursday afternoon on Peoria’s south side was caused by an electrical problem with portable heaters in the home. The Peoria Fire Department said two people who lived in the house on S. Arago Street, near W. Grinnell Street, were displaced by the fire that was reported about 4:45 p.m.
977wmoi.com
One Charged After Threats Made Against Pere Marquette Hotel In Peoria
One person is facing charges following a series of bomb threats made against the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in Downtown Peoria. The most recent threat was made this past Saturday in the 500 block of Main Street. Hotel guests and staff were evacuated from the building, but no bomb was found. Police later arrested Val Burks, who was also identified as the suspect in two related incidents. Burks is charged with three counts of Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat.
wvik.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man accused of making multiple bomb threats to downtown Peoria hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man accused of making multiple bomb threats to a hotel downtown has his bond set. Val Burks, 30, of Creve Coeur, appeared in Peoria County bonding court with bond set at $100,000. He is accused of making three bomb threats to the Marriott Pere...
25newsnow.com
Road crews taking advantage of warm weather to fill potholes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - You may have seen Peoria Public Works crews already out and about the last few days, with a singular goal in mind: start filling those dreaded potholes. The task is an all-year round process, meaning there’s no particular season to fill them, they do it when it’s needed. What crews look for is a quiet and dry stretch of weather to fill as many as they can. So crews are taking advantage of the nice weather over the past several days.
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
25newsnow.com
Local whiskey distiller hopes closure is temporary
PEORIA (1470 & 100.3 WMBD) - A local whiskey distributor is down, but hopes it will not be out for long. JK Williams Distilling says on social media it has lost the lease on its building on Industrial Road in North Peoria. The business says the last day for its...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man accused of fracturing son’s skull appears in court
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull appeared in court on Thursday. Alexander King, 21, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 4. He is being held in the Peoria County Jail on...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
Central Illinois Proud
Two juveniles arrested for vehicle theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police arrested two juveniles for stealing a vehicle while it was warming up on Tuesday night. According to a Peoria police press release, police responded to the 2100 block of W. Antoinette St for a vehicle theft that had just occurred. Officers put out a...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect identified in Peoria Pere Marquette bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making...
