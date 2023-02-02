Read full article on original website
Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
Flames damage family home of Senator Bob Casey
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a family vacation home of Senator Bob Casey on Sunday. Crews were called to the home along East Shore Drive in Lake Ariel around noon. The home was heavily damaged on the first and second floors. No one was home at the time...
WOLF
One tragedy to a local 23 years ago, still paving pathways for awareness today
MONROE COUNTY(WOLF) — Raising awareness about the importance of Automated External Defibrillators or AED's being available in public places. That's what one Monroe County family hopes to accomplish after the sudden death of their loved one nearly 23 years ago. The family along with officials at Shawnee Mountain raised...
wdiy.org
Mack Defense Awarded Contract to Deliver Prototype Vehicles for New U.S. Army Truck Program | WDIY Local News
A major defense company, with a manufacturing line in the Lehigh Valley, has been awarded a contract for prototype vehicles. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense a subsidiary of Mack Trucks, said it has received a contract to design, build, and deliver several vehicles for the prototype and testing phase of the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck program.
Luzerne County getting ready for busy 2023 municipal election year
Luzerne County is now embarking on a busy municipal election year, when hundreds of candidates will vie for county, municipal and school board
New women's center opens in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
wvia.org
Lackawanna Cut-Off progress chugging along
Getting to New York City from Scranton by train will take two hours and 50 minutes. The train’s been delayed for decades but with another chance at federal funding, proponents and passengers might finally get to board. “This is our best shot in about 40 years to get this...
16 To The Rescue: Fall and Shadow
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Fall and Shadow are the best of friends. They have been together forever, and shelter workers hope it stays that way now that they are looking for their new forever home. After their previous owner moved and had to surrender them, they came to live at the SPCA of Luzerne County nearly ten months ago.
Standoff ends peacefully in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Phoenix Street in Duryea just before 2 p.m. where a man allegedly said he had killed someone, and was waving a gun. A woman told police he was having a medical issue. The man eventually came outside and was...
tourcounsel.com
Cressona Mall | Shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania
Cressona Mall is a shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania off Route 61 and Route 183. Cressona Mall opened on October 2, 1973, with Hills as its anchor. Laneco had plans to open a store at the mall in early 1982, using the former Grant's space. Due to the store being sold, Acme was rebranded Insalacos in January 1995.
tourcounsel.com
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
WOLF
Artists hold benefit show for friends who lost everything in a fire
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — After a couple lost everything in a fire in early January, their friends decided to hold a fundraiser to help them out. Artist 2 Artist was held at the V Spot in Scranton this afternoon as a benefit event to raise money. "I can’t tell...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Luzerne County’s first regional police department active one month
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first-ever regional police department in Luzerne County is marking one month patrolling the streets. The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department covers five communities, all of which had their own police departments for decades. There have been numerous efforts in Luzerne County over the years in different parts of the county […]
Home left in ruin after Monroe County fire
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a home is now considered a total loss following a Monroe County fire. Officials said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 940 at 1:10 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township for the report of a house fire. Chief Tyler Rispoli with […]
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
WOLF
Black Scranton Project kicks off Black History Month
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Black Scranton Project held a kickoff event for Black History Month. They invited the community for food and music and to check out the space. The CEO, Glynis Johns, said they have a couple of events planned throughout the month that anyone can join.
tourcounsel.com
Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania
Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going. It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores […]
WOLF
NEPA native takes home Grammy
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man with local ties won a Grammy at the 65th Annual Grammy Award Show last night. Matt Rogers, a Kingston Native, won a Grammy for Best Country song, "Till You Can't," which is performed by country singer Cody Johnson. The other songs nominated...
