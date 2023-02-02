ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Dealing with tree damage after the ice storm in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Saturday following the recent ice storm that resulted in many trees breaking and causing widespread damage. As homeowners and residents try to repair the damage caused by downed trees, KVUE's Rob Evans explains how to take care of the debris left behind safely.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE restored following brief technical difficulties

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has returned to airwaves following a brief power outage on Monday. At 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 amid the continued mass power outages from Austin Energy, KVUE lost power at the station, located in North Austin. At that time, KVUE went off-air during our Daybreak broadcast.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Mount Waashington records coldest wind chill ever in US

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas

Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. “There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get help,” said Christy Kale, who lives in south Austin. “We got a text (Friday) saying ‘thank you for your patience,’” after receiving a text on Thursday that said a repair crew had been assigned to the area, Kale said. “But no one has come to the neighborhood that I can tell.” “There are elderly people” in the neighborhood, said Kale, 66. “Children, people who need medical equipment, it’s just wrong” that no one with the energy company will say when power is expected to be restored.
AUSTIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texans Urged To Report Ice Storm Damage

State and local officials are urging Texans to report ice storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool or iSTAT. You can complete the iSTAT damage survey in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on “Ice Storm/Winter Weather Jan. 29 – Ongoing.”
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy