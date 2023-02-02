Read full article on original website
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Dealing with tree damage after the ice storm in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Saturday following the recent ice storm that resulted in many trees breaking and causing widespread damage. As homeowners and residents try to repair the damage caused by downed trees, KVUE's Rob Evans explains how to take care of the debris left behind safely.
KVUE restored following brief technical difficulties
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has returned to airwaves following a brief power outage on Monday. At 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 amid the continued mass power outages from Austin Energy, KVUE lost power at the station, located in North Austin. At that time, KVUE went off-air during our Daybreak broadcast.
Local landscaping business booked for the next 6 months following winter storm
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cleanup efforts are underway across Central Texas, and local landscaping companies are working around the clock. Douglas Cathey, the owner of Cathey's Tree Service, told KVUE on a regular week, they get about 15 calls. In the past few days they've been getting almost 200 calls per day.
Food distribution event scheduled for Monday night to help bridge gap from winter ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution and resource fair Monday to get people the help they need following last week's winter ice storm. The special event Monday will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Delco Activity Center, located...
Food distribution event held Saturday to help people impacted by winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers in the Austin area. While thousands of people have gotten their power restored, others haven't been so lucky yet. Local leaders know that without power, food spoils. People are also having...
Central Texas Food Bank provides emergency food distribution Monday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution and resource fair Monday to get people the help they need following the winter ice storm. The special event Monday will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Delco Activity Center, located at 4601 Pecan Brook...
Following ice storm, some Central Texas cities offering tree limb disposal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached related to clean-up at an Eanes ISD school and does not relate to this story. Following this week’s ice storm, cities within Central Texas are offering resources for residents to dispose of tree limbs and other debris. Within the City...
These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report
Six Texas cities were highlighted as being the safest U.S. cities to live in.
Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
KVUE
Mount Waashington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas
Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
kurv.com
Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
fox7austin.com
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers
Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. “There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get help,” said Christy Kale, who lives in south Austin. “We got a text (Friday) saying ‘thank you for your patience,’” after receiving a text on Thursday that said a repair crew had been assigned to the area, Kale said. “But no one has come to the neighborhood that I can tell.” “There are elderly people” in the neighborhood, said Kale, 66. “Children, people who need medical equipment, it’s just wrong” that no one with the energy company will say when power is expected to be restored.
easttexasradio.com
Texans Urged To Report Ice Storm Damage
State and local officials are urging Texans to report ice storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool or iSTAT. You can complete the iSTAT damage survey in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on “Ice Storm/Winter Weather Jan. 29 – Ongoing.”
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
KVUE
A person went underwater in Lady Bird Lake, APD still searching
A person went underwater in Lady Bird Lake and never came back up. Austin police are now searching for them.
KVUE
