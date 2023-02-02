Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. “There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get help,” said Christy Kale, who lives in south Austin. “We got a text (Friday) saying ‘thank you for your patience,’” after receiving a text on Thursday that said a repair crew had been assigned to the area, Kale said. “But no one has come to the neighborhood that I can tell.” “There are elderly people” in the neighborhood, said Kale, 66. “Children, people who need medical equipment, it’s just wrong” that no one with the energy company will say when power is expected to be restored.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO