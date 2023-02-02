ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event. Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue. The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers

When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Mayor’s Youth Council returns to High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A program to get young people involved in politics is back in an Alachua County city. The mayor’s youth council is returning to High Springs. This special council is made up of students from High Springs Community School, First Christian Academy, and Santa Fe High School.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
theapopkavoice.com

UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

NCFL art competition and exhibit are accepting submissions

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An art competition and exhibit in North Central Florida is now accepting submissions. Representatives from the City of Ocala are teaming up with Magnolia Art Xchange for a student and emerging artist exhibition. Artists will be split up into divisions based on experience. Submissions for the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - February’s winner is Sarah Crawford from Keystone Heights Jr/Sr Highschool. “The special needs population has always had a special place in my heart,” Crawford is an ESE teacher and her passion for these students began in high school. “I’ve always been an ESE teacher. I had a girlfriend in high school whose sister was disabled, so I think that’s where the love of trying to help this population came from” said Crawford.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville commissioners ignore data while declaring dual crises

In Thursday’s Gainesville City Commission Meeting, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) reported its final crime statistics for 2022. When we published our Jail booking log summary (part 1 and part 2), GPD crime statistics were only available through the third quarter of 2022. Before citizens were allowed to see this data, city commissioners had already declared a “traffic violence crisis,” and they declared a pre-planned “gun violence crisis” immediately after GPD Chief Lonnie Scott’s presentation. The numbers are getting worse, but they do not justify the declaration of dual crises.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Couples yoga

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help clear your mind and maintain balance, but what if there were two of you?. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about their upcoming couple’s yoga event.
GAINESVILLE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City leaders declare a gun violence crisis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Gainesville City commission meeting. They listened to Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott and commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker, who addressed the spike in gun violence. ‘I feel very happy, particularly for the community that has been suffering for quite some time,” shared Duncan-Walker....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

State program aims to improve safety for cyclist and pedestrians

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state program is putting more officers on the streets to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists in Alachua County. The Gainesville Police Department is taking part in the FDOT “high visibility enforcement program.”. This initiative educates people on Florida’s traffic laws to make roads...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy