These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
WCJB
Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event. Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue. The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.”...
WCJB
Mary Sue Rich Community Center holds Black History Month event celebrating unsung heroes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Ocala officials invite residents to celebrate unsung heroes during Black History Month. At this event, residents can reflect on contributions the African American community made throughout Marion County and the U.S. The event will take place at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers
When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
WCJB
Mayor’s Youth Council returns to High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A program to get young people involved in politics is back in an Alachua County city. The mayor’s youth council is returning to High Springs. This special council is made up of students from High Springs Community School, First Christian Academy, and Santa Fe High School.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ben Sasse starts day one as the University of Florida’s 13th president on Monday. He was approved by the board of governors in November at a unanimous vote although a group of students, faculty and residents plan to protest his arrival Monday afternoon. Florida Tax...
WCJB
NCFL art competition and exhibit are accepting submissions
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An art competition and exhibit in North Central Florida is now accepting submissions. Representatives from the City of Ocala are teaming up with Magnolia Art Xchange for a student and emerging artist exhibition. Artists will be split up into divisions based on experience. Submissions for the...
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
WCJB
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Studstill started the “Kourtney’s hope for animals” event after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018. Kourtney volunteered at a local animal shelter-- now Lynn is continuing her passion in her honor. “Kourtney was an animal person, she...
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - February’s winner is Sarah Crawford from Keystone Heights Jr/Sr Highschool. “The special needs population has always had a special place in my heart,” Crawford is an ESE teacher and her passion for these students began in high school. “I’ve always been an ESE teacher. I had a girlfriend in high school whose sister was disabled, so I think that’s where the love of trying to help this population came from” said Crawford.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville commissioners ignore data while declaring dual crises
In Thursday’s Gainesville City Commission Meeting, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) reported its final crime statistics for 2022. When we published our Jail booking log summary (part 1 and part 2), GPD crime statistics were only available through the third quarter of 2022. Before citizens were allowed to see this data, city commissioners had already declared a “traffic violence crisis,” and they declared a pre-planned “gun violence crisis” immediately after GPD Chief Lonnie Scott’s presentation. The numbers are getting worse, but they do not justify the declaration of dual crises.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Couples yoga
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help clear your mind and maintain balance, but what if there were two of you?. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about their upcoming couple’s yoga event.
WCJB
Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights 352 Ceramics Coating and Auto Detailing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s get an up-close and personal look at a business that can keep your car looking clean inside and out. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us more about 352 Ceramics Coating and Auto Detailing.
WCJB
Gainesville City leaders declare a gun violence crisis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Gainesville City commission meeting. They listened to Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott and commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker, who addressed the spike in gun violence. ‘I feel very happy, particularly for the community that has been suffering for quite some time,” shared Duncan-Walker....
WCJB
Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
WCJB
State program aims to improve safety for cyclist and pedestrians
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state program is putting more officers on the streets to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists in Alachua County. The Gainesville Police Department is taking part in the FDOT “high visibility enforcement program.”. This initiative educates people on Florida’s traffic laws to make roads...
Gators 2024 Commitment List and Recruiting Updates
Your one-stop shop for all things Florida Gators recruiting in the class of 2024.
