Denver, CO

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Tri-City Herald

Kyrie Irving Trade Moves Mavericks’, Nets’ NBA Title Odds

It didn’t take long for Kyrie Irving’s trade request to come to fruition. The Nets’ guard asked to be dealt on Friday and by Sunday the front office had agreed to terms with the Mavericks. Brooklyn sent Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
Tri-City Herald

Report: Clippers’ Offer Included Mann, Kennard, More for Irving

View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks on Sunday for a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. There were several bidders for the services of Irving, who became disenchanted with his situation in Brooklyn and...
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald

2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
Tri-City Herald

LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.

The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
Tri-City Herald

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII Player Props

Jalen Hurts, who is 18-1 in his last 19 starts, will look to cap off his record-setting season by adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the hardware display on Broad Street. Philadelphia’s star quarterback aims to add to his NFL single-season rushing touchdown total by a quarterback (15) on the game’s biggest stage.
Tri-City Herald

NBA roundup: Knicks rally from 21-point deficit to beat 76ers

Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high 17 points and drained three key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks completed a comeback from a 21-point first quarter deficit and beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 108-97.
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Betting Hub

The Big Game is less than a week away, and we have you covered for all things Super Bowl LVII. Whether you are looking to wager on the point total, spread, player props or build a DFS showdown lineup, we’ve got everything you need right here!. The SI betting...

