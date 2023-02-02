Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Pumpkin hurling contest may return to AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Kyrie Irving Trade Moves Mavericks’, Nets’ NBA Title Odds
It didn’t take long for Kyrie Irving’s trade request to come to fruition. The Nets’ guard asked to be dealt on Friday and by Sunday the front office had agreed to terms with the Mavericks. Brooklyn sent Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
Lakers News: LA’s Betting Odds Shift After Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas
The Los Angeles Lakers top trade target, Kyrie Irving, will head to the Western Conference. However, Irving won’t don the purple and gold; instead, he’s heading to the Dallas Mavericks and creating a new tandem with superstar Luka Doncic. LA and Irving have been linked to each other...
Lakers: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving’s Free Agent Cavaliers Teammate Wants To Join Them In LA
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be traded before next Thursday's deadline, and your Los Angeles Lakers, led by Irving's old Cleveland Cavaliers colleague LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have quickly emerged as one of more feasible destinations for the mercurial star. Veteran journeyman power forward/center...
Report: Clippers’ Offer Included Mann, Kennard, More for Irving
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks on Sunday for a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. There were several bidders for the services of Irving, who became disenchanted with his situation in Brooklyn and...
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.
The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII Player Props
Jalen Hurts, who is 18-1 in his last 19 starts, will look to cap off his record-setting season by adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the hardware display on Broad Street. Philadelphia’s star quarterback aims to add to his NFL single-season rushing touchdown total by a quarterback (15) on the game’s biggest stage.
‘The Worst!’ Jalen Tolbert Reveals Truth about Cowboys Rookie Season
The Jalen Tolbert who we've gotten to know, just a little bit, is earnest. And now we know, via the Dallas Cowboys young receiver's visit while hanging out at the Senior Bowl, Tolbert is also honest. "This rookie year is by far the worst (season) that I've had,'' Tolbert said....
NBA roundup: Knicks rally from 21-point deficit to beat 76ers
Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high 17 points and drained three key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks completed a comeback from a 21-point first quarter deficit and beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 108-97.
Falcons Not-So-Happy Anniversary: Six Years Since Super Bowl LI Collapse vs. Tom Brady’s Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons, led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, were set to play in their second Super Bowl and cap off a magical season in style. On the opposing sideline stood the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, looking to add another title to an already formidable dynasty. By...
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Betting Hub
The Big Game is less than a week away, and we have you covered for all things Super Bowl LVII. Whether you are looking to wager on the point total, spread, player props or build a DFS showdown lineup, we’ve got everything you need right here!. The SI betting...
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Questionable To Play Amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to finish their current five-game road trip with a winning record when they do battle against a New Orleans Pelicans team without its best player. Unfortunately, LA might be without not one, not two, but all three of its highest scorers in the...
Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers WATCH: Bills, Packers QBs Share ‘Bro’ Moment at Pebble Beach
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills weren't kind to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers this past season, as the Bills came away with a convincing 27-17 win on Oct. 30 to give the Pack their fourth loss of what turned into a five-game slump. But as the...
