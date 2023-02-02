ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for February 5th, 2023

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- , 74, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Tremont Health & Rehab Center, Tremont. Born in Reading, on January 2, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Edna (Foltz) Skinner. She worked as a dispatcher at...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Queer Central PA artist to be featured at Lycoming College Art Gallery

Williamsport, Pa. — Bringing queerness into rural space, the work of Sanh Brian Tran will be displayed at the Lycoming College Art Gallery from late February through late March. Tran's new exhibit of photographic and video art, entitled “The Other Side of the Rainbow,” will premiere on Friday, Feb. 24, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. It will run until March 26, and is free and open to the public. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

BOCCE BALL: North Schuylkill Wins at Home Over Mahanoy Area

On Friday, North Schuylkill held their home meet for Bocce Ball and squeaked by Mahanoy Area in both matches. With the help of Special Olympics, Bocce Ball has become the Schuylkill County area's newest high school sport. The game, which is a bowling style game, involves two teams of 7...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

New women's center opens in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Queen Bee Boutique opened in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE,SCHUYLKILL COUNTY(WOLF) — Previously in Schuylkill Haven, Queen Bee Boutique moved and is fully opened for the community in Pottsville. Queen Bee owner calling the city up and coming, and looking forward to flourishing here with her business. The owner started her establishment in March of 20-19, managing to...
POTTSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Schuylkill County Crash

A woman died from her injuries that she suffered in a Schuylkill County crash on Saturday. Around 1:15pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of Route 61 and Route 895 in West Brunswick Township near Auburn. Early reports...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Red Creek Wildlife Center to reopen after fire

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It took a lot of time and a lot of hard work, but the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County is opening its rehabilitation services again. In early December, a fire wrecked the main clinic building at the center in Wayne Township, just south of Pottsville. The building was destroyed, and all of the animals inside died.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WOLF

Black Scranton Project kicks off Black History Month

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Black Scranton Project held a kickoff event for Black History Month. They invited the community for food and music and to check out the space. The CEO, Glynis Johns, said they have a couple of events planned throughout the month that anyone can join.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pieces of Cake Co. brings sweetness to the Lewisburg area

Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking. That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz. The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was...
LEWISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Union County Commissioner Richards Announces Re-Election Bid

LEWISBURG – Union County’s Democratic county commissioner says she’s seeking election for a second term. Stacy Richards, the minority commissioner on the board, announced her reelection bid. She was elected in 2019 to fill former commissioner John Showers’ seat when he retired. Richards says she’ll continue...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Polar Bear Plunge in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
UNION COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
HERSHEY, PA
pahomepage.com

Four displaced in Plymouth Twp. house fire

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township. PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Friedensburg Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a man from Friedensburg. Tyler Allen Styer, 30, with a last known address of 259 Frieden Manor, Friedensburg, is wanted on two active bench warrants. Styer is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Styer failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-07 for a preliminary hearing on November 2, 2020.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

