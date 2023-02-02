Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for February 5th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- , 74, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Tremont Health & Rehab Center, Tremont. Born in Reading, on January 2, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Edna (Foltz) Skinner. She worked as a dispatcher at...
Former teacher in Schuylkill County publishes children's book
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Guzick wrote 'Mary's Adventure with the Stars' after spending an evening with his grandkids, teaching them about constellations. He spent the past year writing and illustrating an introduction to stars and space to hopefully spark an interest in STEM at an early age. "I think...
Queer Central PA artist to be featured at Lycoming College Art Gallery
Williamsport, Pa. — Bringing queerness into rural space, the work of Sanh Brian Tran will be displayed at the Lycoming College Art Gallery from late February through late March. Tran's new exhibit of photographic and video art, entitled “The Other Side of the Rainbow,” will premiere on Friday, Feb. 24, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. It will run until March 26, and is free and open to the public. ...
skooknews.com
BOCCE BALL: North Schuylkill Wins at Home Over Mahanoy Area
On Friday, North Schuylkill held their home meet for Bocce Ball and squeaked by Mahanoy Area in both matches. With the help of Special Olympics, Bocce Ball has become the Schuylkill County area's newest high school sport. The game, which is a bowling style game, involves two teams of 7...
New women's center opens in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
WOLF
Queen Bee Boutique opened in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYLKILL COUNTY(WOLF) — Previously in Schuylkill Haven, Queen Bee Boutique moved and is fully opened for the community in Pottsville. Queen Bee owner calling the city up and coming, and looking forward to flourishing here with her business. The owner started her establishment in March of 20-19, managing to...
Retired postal service inspector opens campaign for Lebanon County district judge seat
Michael Corricelli, a former Air Force officer and retired federal agent, said Friday he will run for an open magisterial district judge seat covering the Palmyra and several surrounding Lebanon County municipalities. “I have dedicated my life to serving our country and community,” Corricelli said Friday in a release announcing...
skooknews.com
Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Schuylkill County Crash
A woman died from her injuries that she suffered in a Schuylkill County crash on Saturday. Around 1:15pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of Route 61 and Route 895 in West Brunswick Township near Auburn. Early reports...
Red Creek Wildlife Center to reopen after fire
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It took a lot of time and a lot of hard work, but the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County is opening its rehabilitation services again. In early December, a fire wrecked the main clinic building at the center in Wayne Township, just south of Pottsville. The building was destroyed, and all of the animals inside died.
WOLF
Black Scranton Project kicks off Black History Month
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Black Scranton Project held a kickoff event for Black History Month. They invited the community for food and music and to check out the space. The CEO, Glynis Johns, said they have a couple of events planned throughout the month that anyone can join.
Pieces of Cake Co. brings sweetness to the Lewisburg area
Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking. That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz. The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was...
wkok.com
Union County Commissioner Richards Announces Re-Election Bid
LEWISBURG – Union County’s Democratic county commissioner says she’s seeking election for a second term. Stacy Richards, the minority commissioner on the board, announced her reelection bid. She was elected in 2019 to fill former commissioner John Showers’ seat when he retired. Richards says she’ll continue...
Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
Polar Bear Plunge in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
One hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A person was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Schuylkill County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake. Officials say three cars were involved and one of the drivers was trapped. That driver was flown to...
The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
Luzerne County getting ready for busy 2023 municipal election year
Luzerne County is now embarking on a busy municipal election year, when hundreds of candidates will vie for county, municipal and school board
abc27.com
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
pahomepage.com
Four displaced in Plymouth Twp. house fire
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township. PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Friedensburg Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a man from Friedensburg. Tyler Allen Styer, 30, with a last known address of 259 Frieden Manor, Friedensburg, is wanted on two active bench warrants. Styer is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Styer failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-07 for a preliminary hearing on November 2, 2020.
Comments / 0